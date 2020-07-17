Orchestra Kentucky will return to the stage for a one-night outdoor concert Aug. 28 at the National Corvette Museum Amphitheatre. It will be the orchestra’s first live performance since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The concert, titled “Summer Movie Blockbusters,” will include scores from “Jaws,” “Grease,” “Back to the Future” and a patriotic finale featuring “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”
The concert will also feature the first live performance of Orchestra Kentucky’s original song “Indivisible.” Written by Dick and Mel Tunney, it was released July 1.
“I think there are going to be a lot of people trying to sing along with the music that is playing while we are out there,” Orchestra Kentucky board member Mandy Hicks said. “I think a lot of people are going to recognize this music. Obviously, we have our ongoing supporters that have been with us for a very long time who I am sure will come out and be so excited to hear the orchestra again, but hopefully those who have ever thought about attending an orchestra or are ready to get out and do something and listen to really good music in a beautiful space will want to come out and hear as well.”
Hicks said Orchestra Kentucky approached Gov. Andy Beshear’s office about a month ago with a very detailed proposal for the outdoor concert, with social distancing and other precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Attendance will be limited to roughly one-quarter of the available seating inventory. Masks will be required.
“The safety and health of the patrons that will be joining us that evening is our No. 1 priority,” Hicks said. “We are going above and beyond to try to do everything we can to ensure that we are doing social distancing, requiring masks, health screenings upon entry. ... We are doing everything we can to bring orchestral music back to our people who have missed it so much but in the safest and healthiest way possible.”
The live concert is a culmination of Orchestra Kentucky’s 20th anniversary celebration.
The orchestra will share videos online that showcase the history of and appreciation for the organization. Orchestra Kentucky is also encouraging community members to consider showing support by making a monetary donation with a Giving Day scheduled July 31.
Community members can also participate in online testimonials and spreading the word about the celebration activities via social media using the hashtags #20YearsStrong and #OneNoteAtATime.
‘We are asking people to help join us in celebrating just how wonderful it is that we have been around for 20 years,” Hicks said.
Current season ticket holders or people who would like to make a donation in honor of the 20th anniversary can purchase advance tickets for the Aug. 28 concert, with tickets for the public going on sale Aug. 3. Tickets are available starting at $20 and can be purchased online at OrchestraKentucky.com or by calling the Orchestra Kentucky offices at 270-846-2426 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
In case of rain, the concert will be rescheduled for Aug. 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.