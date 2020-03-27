Community Action of Southern Kentucky, the Barren River Area Development District and other organizations are working to provide services to senior citizens amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
With food and health care being the two services most in demand, entities will receive federal aid just in time to answer the increased call for meal deliveries to senior citizens.
BRADD Executive Director Eric Sexton said meal delivery demands have increased statewide by 105 percent this week.
One form of help comes in the reauthorization of the Older Americans Act, according to Sexton. That allows funds to be sent nationwide and funneled down to the local level based on population, he said.
Kentucky’s funding is distributed through the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services. It comes to area development districts to administer programs, with two of those being meal delivery and home care services.
“Currently, seniors who we currently serve are still receiving hot meals by delivery and those seniors that were coming into our senior centers and getting hot meals are getting meals delivered to the center or their home depending on the capability of the center,” Sexton said. “Our main provider for hot meals is Community Action, and they operate the senior centers for us.”
Rachel May, senior center program director for Community Action, said that although not all senior centers in the area are open, meals are still being delivered.
“If the elderly are looking for food or food being delivered, they can contact BRADD at 270-781-2381 to see if they are able to get on the list for hot meals,” May said. “If for some reason they are not able to, they would then be able to contact their local senior center and speak with the manager at that location. They may be able to qualify for shelf-stable meals. What that means is they will receive 10 meals to last for two weeks.”
May said the senior centers are still offering transportation to doctor appointments, grocery stores and other services.
“In order to receive this service, the person would need to contact their local senior center and make an appointment since delivering the meals would come first,” May said.
Sexton said Help At Home is among the entities still providing home care service.
“We have a lot of people that really have nobody else,” said Tiffany Garrity, the Help At Home branch manager in Bowling Green. “Even with everything that is going on, they still need someone there for them. We provide not only homemaking services, but we also provide personal care like bathing and things like that. We are still going in and making sure that they are being taken care of. We use personal protection equipment and follow the standards.”
Other groups are involved in feeding the elderly as well.
United Way of Southern Kentucky is gathering information about all groups that are helping deliver food to those in need. Some of those entities include HOTEL INC. and Hope House, according to Ellie Harbaugh, director of resource development for United Way of Southern Kentucky.
“We are working through ways to build up gaps,” she said. “Food right now is the biggest need, and after that would be rent and utility services.”
Those who wish to update the United Way of their food service efforts can call 211 to give their information.
“Our information is changing so quickly and we are working moment by moment,” said Harbaugh, adding that individuals seeking help with HOTEL INC. or Hope House need to call to schedule a time for delivery.
Sexton said BRADD is reaching out to food providers in its 10-county footprint by asking which establishments would be interested in expanding their services to senior citizens. The survey can be found on BRADD’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BRADDbg.
