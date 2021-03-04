Empty Bowls of Bowling Green, a nonprofit charity event, is set to be held in person this year, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The event, which is in its eighth year, is scheduled to take place at Sloan Convention Center in September. Event coordinators hope conditions will permit an in-person event.
“If it’s not safe, if there’s any mandates, we’re not going to be putting people’s lives at risk,” said Garry Taylor, an organizer.
Alternative ways of fundraising and event planning, such as an option for lunch delivery, are being explored if the event cannot take place in person, Taylor said.
The Empty Bowls tradition was started by a Michigan art teacher who asked his students to make ceramic bowls for a charity event.
Soup was served in the students’ bowls to guests at the charity event, symbolizing hunger and poverty. The idea spread and has become a global charity event.
Every Empty Bowls event is independently organized and run, Taylor said.
While the idea is widespread, each charity is unique. “Empty Bowls has two main goals,” Taylor said. “It’s to help provide food to people in need and to also help raise awareness of the large problem that we have in our country of people of hunger.”
Following tradition, Empty Bowls of Bowling Green begins by asking community members to make bowls for the event, which will go home with the guests at the end of the night.
“I will absolutely be contributing,” Mitchell Rickman of Rickman Pottery said. “It’s a great cause.”
Rickman has been contributing bowls to the event since its local inception in 2013. Occasionally, Rickman will provide extra mugs and cups to the event, he said.
People who attend the event are asked to make a donation of $15 and then select a bowl upon entering. Restaurants are asked to make and donate soup, bread, dessert and beverages for the event.
“The bowl that they’ve selected is theirs to keep,” Taylor said. “It serves as a reminder that they helped make a difference.”
All proceeds from the event are given to charities in the area. While Empty Bowls is still in the planning stages, charities from last year will most likely be involved again, Taylor said.
Part of the proceeds will also be given to county schools. These donations will go toward providing after-school and weekend meals to needy students, Taylor said.
– To volunteer or donate to the event, visit empty bowlsbg.com.
