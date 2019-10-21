The Warren County Public Library will host New York Times best-selling children’s author Eric Litwin from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Knicely Conference Center.
“Eric Litwin actually does a very interactive show,” library services manager Veronica Rainwater said. "Not only will he be presenting to children and families, he’ll also be singing and playing guitar as well.”
Litwin is the acclaimed original author of the Pete the Cat series along with The Nuts and Groovy Joe. His books have sold over 13 million copies and won 26 awards, including a Theodor Seuss Geisel Honor Award.
Litwin’s personal mission as a former teacher, author and musician is to teach early literacy skills with music and create an overall engaging atmosphere around reading so kids continue to enjoy reading down the road. Warren County has similar goals.
“We try to make reading accessible to everyone and meet everyone where they are and Eric really reinforces that by making his books very accessible to everyone. Kids love to pick up his books, they’re kind of universal,” Rainwater said.
Free tickets are available at warrenpl.org/tickets and more upcoming events hosted by the library can be found at warrenpl.org.
