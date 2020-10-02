While taking steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, participants in this year’s “Out of the Darkness” walk at Ephram White Park will be working to prevent another growing threat: suicide.
Relabeled as the Out of the Darkness Experience, this year’s fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be coronavirus-compliant, with participants walking on their own schedule Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“It’s going to look a little different,” said Katelyn Traughber Simpson, chairperson for Bowling Green’s Out of the Darkness event. “Participants can come at their own time, and we’ll have a staggered start. We want everyone to wear masks, observe social distancing and follow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines.”
Despite the constraints of following those guidelines, Simpson says this year’s event is shaping up to be at least as successful as the previous seven local fundraising walks.
With the help of title sponsor Cheetah Clean Auto Wash and Gold-level sponsors Rivendell Behavioral Health Hospital and LifeSkills Inc., this year’s Out of the Darkness event had already raised $19,334 toward its goal of $25,000 as of Thursday morning.
“The pre-registration is a lot more than usual,” said Simpson, whose leadership of the event stems from her loss of a brother to suicide in 2005.
Simpson is hardly alone in her loss, as the AFSP points out.
According to the AFSP website, suicide is the 10th-leading cause of death in the U.S., with 48,344 Americans dying by suicide in 2018. The country’s suicide rate of 14 people per 100,000 population is up from a rate of 10.5 people per 100,000 in 1999.
Michael Lamma, AFSP’s senior vice president of development and field management, said the organization is working to reverse that trend and has a goal of reducing by 20% the annual rate of suicide in the U.S. by 2025.
Money raised in the Out of Darkness events is important, Lamma says, if that goal is to be reached.
He said the AFSP provided $4.9 million in research grants involving suicide last year and also funded educational materials that can help students, parents and educators better understand suicide and how it can be prevented.
The need for research and awareness is only heightened by the pandemic, according to Lamma.
“Suicide rates have been going up for years, and pandemic conditions like job losses and isolation can lead to further increases,” he said. “But we don’t view that as a fait accompli. If we act aggressively, we can prevent further increases.”
One way to act, Simpson says, is to put on your walking shoes and participate in this weekend’s event at Ephram White Park.
Those wanting to register or learn more about the Out of the Darkness event can go to the afsp.donordrive.com website.
