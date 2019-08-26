Pickleball enthusiasts have spoken, and Warren Fiscal Court listened.
On the heels of a feasibility study for an indoor tennis facility that also showed enthusiasm for the arcane sport of pickleball, fiscal court voted Friday to spend $24,600 on transforming one of the outdoor basketball courts at Basil Griffin Park into four pickleball courts.
Reynolds Sealing and Striping will seal and stripe the asphalt to create the area for pickleball, a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis.
“The feasibility study showed a lot of interest in pickleball,” said Chris Kummer, the county’s parks and recreation director. “It’s a growing sport, and it’s a lot of fun. Now is the right time to offer this opportunity.”
Kummer said adult pickleball leagues have been playing indoors at Living Hope Baptist Church and at the new gymnasiums at Ephram White and Buchanon parks.
Several local pickleball enthusiasts showed up for the fiscal court meeting, and one representative said putting in the outdoor courts will be a good investment.
“I think it will be a fantastic addition to what Warren County already offers,” Doris Scannell said.
Kummer agreed, saying the pickleball courts will give the park on Three Springs Road a more diverse mix of recreational opportunities.
“This is good for our recreational mix at Griffin Park,” he said. “We already have inline hockey, basketball and tennis.”
Kummer said local residents won’t have to wait long to play this growing sport. He thinks Reynolds can finish the striping and sealing with a sport sealant similar to what is on the inline hockey rink in a matter of weeks.
“We’re hoping to get this done in the next 30 days,” Kummer said. “It will be really nice.”
Once the courts are ready, Kummer said the parks and recreation office at Griffin Park will have the paddles and balls used for pickleball available to be checked out.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
