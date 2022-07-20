BROWNSVILLE – Edmonson County Attorney Greg Vincent, whose time in office will come to an end at the close of the year, aims to move from the counselor’s table to the bench, announcing Wednesday his write-in campaign for the vacant judgeship in the 38th Judicial District, Division 1.
Vincent’s campaign has the aim of keeping two district judges in Edmonson County, which is one of a handful of counties in the state directly affected by realignment of state judicial districts and circuits that will go into effect next year.
Edmonson County currently sits in the 38th Judicial District and Circuit with Butler, Ohio and Hancock counties, but redistricting will see the county join the 8th Judicial Circuit with Warren County in 2023.
The 38th District has two judgeships, but in light of the realignment, one of the sitting district judges, Brownsville resident J.B. Hines, withdrew his candidacy for reelection to run instead for the newly created 8th Circuit judgeship, creating a vacancy in district court.
Vincent said Wednesday during his campaign announcement at the Edmonson County Courthouse that had the vacancy gone unfilled, the judgeship would have been eliminated, paving the way for Edmonson County to join the 8th Judicial District.
Local prosecutors and elected officials were reluctant to lose that judgeship, and Vincent’s filing for the position enables Edmonson county to remain in the 38th District for up to eight years, he said.
“I’ve never really thought of myself as being the judge type,” Vincent said. “For almost 30 years, I’ve been an advocate. ... I’ve always considered myself an advocate who argued forcefully for his client.”
Vincent has spent 22 of the past 24 years as county attorney but lost in this year’s Republican primary to Adam Turner, a current Warren County assistant commonwealth’s attorney.
Vincent said he had been previously approached about filing to run for a judgeship in district court when both positions became open, and he decided to pursue it only recently.
Because he filed as a candidate after the deadline, Vincent will be a write-in candidate. He has no opposition.
A Brownsville native, Vincent graduated from Western Kentucky University and earned his law degree from the University of Kentucky.
Vincent said his experience as a prosecutor and as a defense attorney would serve him well as a judge.
“I know what it’s like to sit on this side (of the courtroom) and argue that that person should go to jail because they did wrong, and at the same time I know what it’s like to stand on the other side and say that maybe they did wrong, but mercy should come in, or say they didn’t do wrong at all,” Vincent said.
Vincent pledged that as judge everyone appearing before him “will get a fair shake in my court.”
“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard people complain about the court system and say it’s not whether you’re right or wrong, it’s who you know and how much money you have, and that bothers me to no end,” Vincent said.
