For the first time in three years, the City of Bowling Green was able to host its annual Arbor Day celebration Saturday morning as planned at Kereiakes Park.

Despite unseasonably cold weather, a long line formed for free trees shortly after the event began at 9 a.m.

Organizations like BGMU and the southern Kentucky chapter of Wild Ones, an organization committed to healing the Earth one yard at a time, joined with the city in passing out trees and flowers to the public.

City Arborist Jared Weaver said tree education was a large focus of the celebration.

The event was previously held in a drive-thru setting in 2021 due to bad weather, and it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Arbor Day celebration is part of the city’s Tree City USA recognition, which it has held for 28 years. Part of earning that designation is hosting an annual Arbor Day event.

“It’s nice to see people taking something home they can plant in their yards,” Weaver said. “It’s especially meaningful after the tornadoes devastated so many communities and destroyed so many trees. We are hoping to be a part of that recovery effort.”

Bike Walk BG hosted a bike rodeo as part of the celebration while the city’s Tree Board set up multiple booths with information on how to plant and take care of trees.

The Kentucky Division of Forestry also helped lead multiple activities and contests for children.

Tree Board member Beth Heltsley assisted with passing out trees Saturday.

The city’s free trees were funded through the Tree Board. Attendees were able to pick from shade, flowering and evergreen trees.

Heltsley said she was happy the celebration is back for the community.

“Trees are vital for life and for the quality of our city,” she said. “We realize especially after the tornadoes came through in December just how important our urban forest is to us. It’s wonderful to be in our regular venue and to see all these faces.”

Jeanette Orton of Bowling Green attended the celebration and walked away with several free trees.

Orton said she is an environmentalist and is a huge fan of Arbor Day and what it represents.

“I believe we should protect our planet,” she said. “And I believe in planting natives (trees) to help support our food sources. Arbor Day is a great day. It’s great for community services to get out education on trees and what they do for our environment. It’s awesome to get people together and get them to plant trees in their own backyards.”

– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.

