While awaiting final approval from Gov. Andy Beshear, the House and Senate’s state budget would send $8,332,300 to the Bowling Green Independent School District and $4,033,400 to Simpson County Schools to fund their career and technical centers.
The budget – House Bill 1 – received bipartisan approval from the General Assembly on Wednesday.
The two-year state spending plan includes funding local area vocational education centers for Bowling Green and Simpson County schools.
BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields said the money would go toward building a new career and technical center while the new high school is being completed.
He said the funding would be a “game-changer” for the district.
“About a year ago, districts around the state applied for funding to improve technical centers,” Fields said. “It showed there was a distinct need for this funding. We really appreciate our local legislators who fought for this. They all made it very clear this was one of our top priorities. It will have a tremendous impact as we rebuild our high school.”
Fields said it’s important to have a vocational center next to the high school campus so students can transition seamlessly between classes.
“The goal for all of our kids is to give them opportunities,” he said. “This allows us to push forward with that. We want them to be successful in our community. It’s an exciting time to be in this area.”
State Rep. Steve Sheldon, R-Bowling Green, said in a statement the funding would be “an asset to all of western Kentucky.”
“Building up our vocational center will help the commonwealth adequately prepare students for a successful future,” he said.
Simpson County Schools Superintendent Timothy Schlosser also spoke to the importance of providing opportunities to students with state-of-the-art facilities.
He said the current career and technical school was built in 1977, and the funding from the state would go toward major renovations.
“We are very thankful (for the funding),” Schlosser said. “We applied for (a) grant last year and we were not awarded it. With the governor’s signature on this, we will be able to do a large upgrade on our technical center.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.