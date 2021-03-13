The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is continuing in Warren County, where more than 64,000 doses have been administered between The Medical Center at Bowling Green’s vaccination clinic, the Kroger vaccine clinic at Greenwood Mall and the Barren River District Health Department. Local pharmacies have also been administering vaccines.
The number of vaccinations is expected to increase quickly after Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that Phase 1C will be expanded Monday to include “all persons 16 or older with any medical or behavioral health condition or conditions that the CDC reports ‘are’ or ‘might be’ at increased risk of severe COVID-19 illness.”
The clinic at Med Center Health announced Wednesday that it is accepting appointments from everyone in Phase 1C, which includes all essential workers.
Med Center Health Vice President of Corporate Support Services Dr. Melinda Joyce said 41,386 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered by the clinic as of Friday morning.
“After opening up Phase 1C, the number of requests remains high,” Joyce said. “ ... We have really taken care of the most at-risk individuals. The number of people 60 and over who are registering is going down.”
She estimated that after a person registers for vaccine with the clinic, he or she will get the first dose within a week.
The clinic is administering 850 to 920 vaccines daily. Joyce said the clinic is administering 90% of its supply within seven days, which was the threshold given by the governor.
“Currently, we are only doing the Pfizer vaccine,” Joyce said. “We are still receiving a steady supply of the vaccine and we will continue to get good amounts moving forward. We are getting it into people’s arms as soon as we can.”
Joyce said everyone coming in for their second dose needs to bring their vaccine card, and they need to keep the card for any possible future use.
Individuals in Phase 1C can text the word “COVID” to 270-796-4400 to get on a waiting list for an appointment. More information about registering for an appointment is available at The Medical Center website.
The Kroger vaccine clinic that began administering vaccine three weeks ago in the former Sears location at Greenwood Mall has given more than 10,000 doses, according to Kroger Nashville Division Health and Wellness Leader Jeremy Crain.
Crain said the clinic is following the governor’s orders and is focusing on vaccinating anyone over age 16 with medical conditions that put them at increased risk for severe COVID-19.
He said that the next days with open slots for appointments are March 19-20.
“Our allocation has been very consistent and has allowed us to take care of capacity at the site,” Crain said. “We anticipate enough to vaccinate 4,000 people a week now, which includes first and second doses. It was at around 2,000 people a week, but we have been able to double our capacity once we started administering second shots.”
Crain said the Kroger clinic is also administering 90% of the vaccine supply within seven days of receiving doses.
The clinic is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crain said the quickest way for people to register has been online at www.kroger.com/krogervaccine.
The Barren River District Health Department told the Daily News that as of Friday morning it had administered 12,621 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
However, BRDHD Director Matthew Hunt said nearly all appointment slots for March are full and that it will be releasing open slots for April near the end of this month.
“Everything is going well at the moment,” Hunt said. “Our vaccine supply has remained steady and will continue to do so moving forward. We are getting roughly 1,200 vaccines a week. More open spots in the area has allowed everything to move faster for everyone. We are still meeting that 90% requirement set by the governor. Vaccines come and they go right out the door.”
The health department is currently receiving Moderna vaccine and a smaller supply of the newer Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Hunt expects that to change to strictly a supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in April once individuals receive their second dose of Moderna.
For more information on appointments, visit https://www.barrenriverhealth.org/ or call 270-781-8039.
In Barren County, T.J. Regional Health said it is also accepting appointments for the expanded categories by calling the T.J. Regional Health vaccine hotline at 270-659-1010.
Hunt said several pharmacies in the area have also started to receive vaccines for the public. He said the website www.vaccinefinder.org shows which pharmacies have vaccines in stock and what type of vaccine is available.
