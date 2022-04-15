Aaron Britton, a senior instructor with the Tennessee National Guard, flies an American flag as a hero tribute to all active and retired U.S. service members on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2021, terrorist attacks as he is the first to rappel down the side of Stadium Park Plaza for the fourth annual Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center Over the Edge event on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Ainslee Cruce smiles as she rappels down the side of Stadium Park Plaza for the fourth annual Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center Over the Edge event on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Heather Wade, an attorney with Debra Broz Law in Bowling Green, rappels down the side of Stadium Park Plaza for the fourth annual Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center Over the Edge event on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center had its kickoff this week for its annual Over the Edge for Child Advocacy, an event that will raise money and awareness for local children who are victims of sexual abuse.
Those who sign up to participate in the event, which will take place Sept. 16-17, pledge to raise $1,000 for the center and will rappel down Stadium Park Plaza.
“People who raise the money will go through training, take the step to the edge and rappel five stories down the stadium parking garage,” said Sabrina Durbin, community outreach coordinator for BRACAC.
Ninety-two spots are available, and Durbin said they almost met that last year, with about 90 spots being filled.
She said about $118,000 was raised last year. The goal this year is to raise $125,000.
There are many ways to become involved and raise money for the event, either by becoming a sponsor, by signing up as an individual on social media to raise funds or by donating to someone else’s page.
“So far, we have some sponsors that are already committed,” she said. They include Med Center Health, WBKO, Stadium Park Plaza, FHG Clothiers, Graves Gilbert Clinic and Stifel Financial.
Volunteers are also needed.
“It’s a really fun event to volunteer with, and duties such as ropes volunteers are available to those who are interested,” Durbin said.
The money raised from the event will help provide free services to children and families who are dealing with sexual abuse. Durbin said services like therapy sessions, interviews and medical exams are made possible through these donations.
“Each person that raises the money allows us to continue these services that we offer to families,” she said.
BRACAC is a child-friendly location where sexually abused children can come for help and begin the process of healing.
“We work with the medical community, schools, therapists, advocates, law enforcement and social services,” Durbin said. “They all come together around the child at one location where the child can safely tell their story and all of the teams join together to work for the child.”
– For more information or to register for Over the Edge, visit bracac.org.