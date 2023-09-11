Hannah Bugsch from Tippi Toes Dance Studio smiles as she begins rappelling from the top of Stadium Park Plaza during the 2022 Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center’s Over the Edge for Child Advocacy fundraiser.
On Saturday, 92 participants will rappel five stories down Stadium Park Plaza for Over the Edge for Child Advocacy, an event that raises money and awareness for children who are victims of sexual abuse.
A VIP luncheon for the top sponsors will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Med Center Health Complex and the rappel will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
“These individuals will rappel five stories to change the story of a child,” said Sandra Durbin, community outreach coordinator for the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center.
Each participant had to pledge to raise a minimum of $1,000 for BRACAC because that is the amount of money needed for each child who goes through the center.
The center provides free services, including trauma informed mental health therapy, forensics interviews, medical exams and a full team of advocates “that are there to give their child a voice.”
“We want to make sure that no child is turned away because of money,” she said.
Durbin said the center has sole rights for the regional event, since they have a contract with Over the Edge Global.
“You won’t find another event like this anywhere around here,” she said.
Saturday’s event is also kid-friendly and includes a Kids Korner, sponsored by Trace Die Cast, with games, inflatables and performances throughout the day.
“You don’t have to be a part of the event for these activities,” Durbin said. “Anyone can come out and enjoy them.”
Durbin said the goal is to raise $100,000 for the center. So far this year, that goal has been met, with a little over $100,000 raised.
Last year, she said someone donated $25,000 after the conclusion of the event, which led to a total of $126,000 being raised.
“We’re hoping that happens again this year,” she said.
Some of this year’s sponsors include presenting sponsor Med Center Health, M&L Electrical, Traughber Mechanical & Industrial Power Solutions, WBKO, Garcia’s Bar and Grill, FHG Clothiers, Team Health, ELPO Law and many others.
For more information about BRACAC and Over the Edge, visitbracac.org.