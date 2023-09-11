Over the Edge for Child Advocacy to be Sept. 15-16
Hannah Bugsch from Tippi Toes Dance Studio smiles as she begins rappelling from the top of Stadium Park Plaza during the 2022 Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center’s Over the Edge for Child Advocacy fundraiser.

 GRACE.RAMEY/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com

On Saturday, 92 participants will rappel five stories down Stadium Park Plaza for Over the Edge for Child Advocacy, an event that raises money and awareness for children who are victims of sexual abuse.

