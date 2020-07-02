The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center will host its third annual “Over the Edge” event Sept. 11-12 to raise money and awareness for sexually abused children.
BRACAC provides free services to children who were victims of sexual abuse by pursuing justice and providing treatment. In the past two years of the event, BRACAC has raised more than $150,000, according to Jennifer Bryant, the center’s director.
Over the Edge Global has helped nonprofits raise more than $100 million since 2008, according to the event’s news release.
Those who sign up for the local event commit to raising $1,000 and will rappel down Stadium Park Plaza, according to the news release.
“People generate $1,000 by asking their friends and family to support them in their efforts,” Bryant said. “Many start with a letter-writing campaign or send emails.”
Bryant also said people could set up a fundraising page to share on social media through the event’s website.
An anonymous donor will match all donations up to $10,000, meaning all those donations will be doubled, Bryant said.
The center has seen a 66% increase in the number of children served in the last three years.
When the center is notified of a child abuse allegation, it sets up a forensic interview or medical exam with the child in a safe, kid-friendly space, Bryant said. Interviews are recorded so children do not have to repeat their stories.
Children also have access to trauma-informed mental health therapy services, said Tracey Young, a co-chair for the event.
The event will enforce social distancing and will provide masks for participants, Bryant said. Extra cleaning and sanitizing will be done, too. There will also be a livestream of the event for families and friends to watch from their homes.
– For more information, see https://www.bracac.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.