Hannah Bugsch from Tippi Toes Dance Studio smiles as she begins rappelling from the top of Stadium Park Plaza in downtown Bowling Green, Ky., during the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center’s fifth annual Over the Edge for Child Advocacy fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. More than 100 participants went “over the edge” Friday and Saturday for the event, helping BRACAC surpass its goal of $125,000 to help provide professional treatment for child sexual abuse victims. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Amy Sharaf from BGMU rappels from the top of Stadium Park Plaza in downtown Bowling Green, Ky., during the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center’s fifth annual Over the Edge for Child Advocacy fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. More than 100 participants went “over the edge” Friday and Saturday for the event, helping BRACAC surpass its goal of $125,000 to help provide professional treatment for child sexual abuse victims. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Kentucky National Guard members Aaron Miller, below, and Matt Pruitt, above, rappel from the top of Stadium Park Plaza in downtown Bowling Green, Ky., during the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center’s fifth annual Over the Edge for Child Advocacy fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. More than 100 participants went “over the edge” Friday and Saturday for the event, helping BRACAC surpass its goal of $125,000 to help provide professional treatment for child sexual abuse victims. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Police Department Deputy Chief Brian Harrell, right, hooks ropes to the harness of Jared Smalling with Kirkpatrick Price, left, to rappel from the top of Stadium Park Plaza in downtown Bowling Green, Ky., during the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center’s fifth annual Over the Edge for Child Advocacy fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. More than 100 participants went “over the edge” Friday and Saturday for the event, helping BRACAC surpass its goal of $125,000 to help provide professional treatment for child sexual abuse victims. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Amy Sharaf from BGMU rappels from the top of Stadium Park Plaza in downtown Bowling Green, Ky., during the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center’s fifth annual Over the Edge for Child Advocacy fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. More than 100 participants went “over the edge” Friday and Saturday for the event, helping BRACAC surpass its goal of $125,000 to help provide professional treatment for child sexual abuse victims. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Tory Hyson of Ball Corp. laughs as he steps over the edge to rappel from the top of Stadium Park Plaza in downtown Bowling Green, Ky., during the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center’s fifth annual Over the Edge for Child Advocacy fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. More than 100 participants went “over the edge” Friday and Saturday for the event, helping BRACAC surpass its goal of $125,000 to help provide professional treatment for child sexual abuse victims. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Potter Gray Pouncing Panthers jumprope team perform a routine at the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center’s fifth annual Over the Edge for Child Advocacy fundraiser at Stadium Park Plaza in downtown Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. More than 100 participants went “over the edge” Friday and Saturday for the event, helping BRACAC surpass its goal of $125,000 to help provide professional treatment for child sexual abuse victims. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
An Over the Edge “fearless leader” cape is wrapped around Avery Yates before she rappelled from the top of Stadium Park Plaza on Saturday. in downtown Bowling Green, Ky., during the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center’s fifth annual Over the Edge for Child Advocacy fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. More than 100 participants went “over the edge” Friday and Saturday for the event, helping BRACAC surpass its goal of $125,000 to help provide professional treatment for child sexual abuse victims.For additional photos, go to bgdailynewscom.
A crowd forms to watch more than 100 participants rappel from the top of Stadium Park Plaza in downtown Bowling Green, Ky., during the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center’s fifth annual Over the Edge for Child Advocacy fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Madison Stockton looks down at friends and family as she rappels from the top of Stadium Park Plaza in downtown Bowling Green, Ky., during the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center’s fifth annual Over the Edge for Child Advocacy fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. More than 100 participants went “over the edge” Friday and Saturday for the event, helping BRACAC surpass its goal of $125,000 to help provide professional treatment for child sexual abuse victims. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren District Court Judge Kim Geoghegan smiles as she rappels from the top of Stadium Park Plaza in downtown Bowling Green, Ky., during the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center’s fifth annual Over the Edge for Child Advocacy fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. More than 100 participants went “over the edge” Friday and Saturday for the event, helping BRACAC surpass its goal of $125,000 to help provide professional treatment for child sexual abuse victims. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Suzanne Johnson from Greenview Regional Hospital rappels from the top of Stadium Park Plaza in downtown Bowling Green, Ky., during the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center’s fifth annual Over the Edge for Child Advocacy fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. More than 100 participants went “over the edge” Friday and Saturday for the event, helping BRACAC surpass its goal of $125,000 to help provide professional treatment for child sexual abuse victims. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Michelle Humphrey gets ready to rappel from the top of Stadium Park Plaza in downtown Bowling Green, Ky., during the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center’s fifth annual Over the Edge for Child Advocacy fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. More than 100 participants went “over the edge” Friday and Saturday for the event, helping BRACAC surpass its goal of $125,000 to help provide professional treatment for child sexual abuse victims. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
From left, Hannah Bugsch from Tippi Toes Dance Studio smiles as she talks with Courtney Mewbourn and Brian Harrell before rappelling from the top of Stadium Park Plaza in downtown Bowling Green, Ky., during the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center’s fifth annual Over the Edge for Child Advocacy fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. More than 100 participants went “over the edge” Friday and Saturday for the event, helping BRACAC surpass its goal of $125,000 to help provide professional treatment for child sexual abuse victims. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Madison Stockton waves to friends and family as she begins rappelling from the top of Stadium Park Plaza in downtown Bowling Green, Ky., during the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center’s fifth annual Over the Edge for Child Advocacy fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. More than 100 participants went “over the edge” Friday and Saturday for the event, helping BRACAC surpass its goal of $125,000 to help provide professional treatment for child sexual abuse victims. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
A crowd forms to watch Suzanne Johnson from Greenview Regional Hospital and more than 100 other participants rappel from the top of Stadium Park Plaza in downtown Bowling Green, Ky., during the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center’s fifth annual Over the Edge for Child Advocacy fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Chas Goshorn from Stifel Financial rappels from the top of Stadium Park Plaza in downtown Bowling Green, Ky., during the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center’s fifth annual Over the Edge for Child Advocacy fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. More than 100 participants went “over the edge” Friday and Saturday for the event, helping BRACAC surpass its goal of $125,000 to help provide professional treatment for child sexual abuse victims. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Jared Smalling with Kirkpatrick Price rappels from the top of Stadium Park Plaza in downtown Bowling Green, Ky., during the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center’s fifth annual Over the Edge for Child Advocacy fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. More than 100 participants went “over the edge” Friday and Saturday for the event, helping BRACAC surpass its goal of $125,000 to help provide professional treatment for child sexual abuse victims. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
A crowd forms to watch more than 100 participants rappel from the top of Stadium Park Plaza in downtown Bowling Green, Ky., during the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center’s fifth annual Over the Edge for Child Advocacy fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
A crowd forms to watch more than 100 participants rappel from the top of Stadium Park Plaza in downtown Bowling Green, Ky., during the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center’s fifth annual Over the Edge for Child Advocacy fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Other than the everyday challenges that come with raising three children, Kelley Wiggins doesn’t consider herself to be much of a thrill-seeker.
Nonetheless, Wiggins found herself Saturday morning rappelling from the top of Stadium Park Plaza downtown as members of the Potter Gray Pouncing Panthers jumprope squad she helps coach cheered her on from 50 feet below.
“I’m very afraid of heights and I cried a little at the top, but everybody was fabulous watching me through everything,” Wiggins said.
More than 100 people made the descent Friday and Saturday during the 2022 Over the Edge for Child Advocacy campaign, the fifth annual event that serves as a fundraiser for the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center.
BRACAC executive director Jennifer Bryant said organizers anticipated surpassing their goal of $125,000 raised for this year’s benefit, helping an organization that offers professional treatment for child sexual abuse victims and pursues justice for them through the courts.
People who rappel down the side of the five-story structure are mustering up no small amount of courage in doing so, and Bryant said their strength reflects the bravery victims exhibit when disclosing abuse.
“We like to say that (participants) are being brave like those children we serve that have to be brave to come forward and tell their story,” Bryant said.
The first year of the program resulted in about $65,000 raised, and Over the Edge has gained several new sponsors to aid in fundraising efforts.
Bryant said money from Over the Edge is crucial to BRACAC’s abuse prevention efforts – the center served 909 children last year alone and operates in a state that regularly ranks at or near the top in federally reported rates of child abuse and neglect.
“We’re serving about 60 percent more children than we were five years ago, and that’s a number we don’t want to see going up like that, so we need to do more to protect Kentucky’s children,” Bryant said.
The cause is important to Wiggins, a teacher who helped collect donations from families of the Pouncing Panthers, who performed a routine Saturday morning.
“Our families need a place to learn and our kids need a safe spot,” Wiggins said. “(BRACAC) has been so kind to me as an adult, and I can’t imagine how they are with the children helping them with the problems and trials they are going through.”
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.