Prosecutors will attempt to hold a Bowling Green man responsible for two overdose deaths at a jury trial set to begin this week.
Jury selection is expected to begin Tuesday for the trial of Tracy L. Boyd, 53, who is charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter, engaging in organized crime and three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Boyd is charged in the deaths of Joshua Kinkade and Matthew Dobring.
Kinkade, 32, was found dead Nov 22, 2019, at a residence on Parkhurst Drive. Dobring, 38, died two days later in Louisville.
Autopsies for both men showed the presence of fentanyl, methamphetamine and other substances in their systems, court records said.
In Warren Circuit Court on Monday, Boyd’s attorney, Alan Simpson, and Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Adam Turner argued several motions filed just ahead of the trial.
The most significant ruling from Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson was one allowing prosecutors to introduce evidence related to allegations that Boyd was involved in drug trafficking from May 6, 2019, through Nov. 22, 2019.
Boyd was initially charged with two counts of trafficking in relation to the two deaths, but the six-month range of time was laid out in a superseding indictment brought against Boyd that added a trafficking charge and gave new information specifying which drugs Boyd was alleged to have sold.
Simpson filed a motion last week seeking to keep that evidence out of the trial, arguing that the six-month time period is too nebulous for a criminal case concerning two overdose deaths in a two-day period and that the witnesses who would support the allegations are not connected to the overdose deaths and would have little testimony to offer beyond claiming that they bought drugs from Boyd.
“There are no drugs, text messages or controlled buys” offered as evidence, Simpson said in court. “It’s just (the prosecution) throwing enough stuff at the wall and seeing if they can get some of it to stick.”
Turner said the witnesses interviewed by police were found by looking through a list of contacts on Boyd’s cellphone and seeing “a lot of drug talk.”
Those interviews provided the basis to accuse Boyd of trafficking over the six-month period in 2019, Turner said.
“These are not random people we picked up off the street to point the finger at Tracy Boyd,” Turner said.
Two other people were charged in the investigation and have pleaded guilty.
Stephanie Silvano pleaded guilty to a count of reckless homicide and three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Scott Bernauer pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
They admitted guilt in Kinkade’s death, and both await sentencing.
