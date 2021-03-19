Police responding to a reported drug overdose Thursday in Glasgow arrested a man on drug trafficking charges.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, the overdose victim was found at a Smith Road residence and later treated at T.J. Samson Community Hospital.
Detectives learned that the victim had consumed pills he believed were Percocet but were later found to contain fentanyl, according to GPD.
The investigation led police to a residence on Bob White Way where they made contact with Joashua D. Wagner, 30, of Glasgow.
After receiving consent to search the home, police found suspected marijuana and THC vape cartridges, GPD said.
Wagner was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanyl or fentanyl derivatives), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
