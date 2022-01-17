While the region was largely spared the robust snow accumulations experienced farther east, a fast-moving weather system dropped just enough snow overnight to create hazardous conditions for drivers Monday morning.
Meteorologist Landon Hampton of wxornotbg.com said enough moisture came into the area from the northwest on the backside of the clipper system to combine with low temperatures, resulting in snowfall accumulations ranging from about a half-inch in Bowling Green to upwards of 2 inches in Allen and Barren counties.
“We were watching for this possibility in the predawn hours of Monday,” Hampton said. “Where temperatures were this cold, that could really have an impact on travel.”
Forecasts leading up to Sunday varied on the potential impact the storm could have on the area, but data from the National Weather Service on Monday showed the largest snowfalls concentrated in eastern and central Kentucky.
The bulk of the rapidly moving system exited southcentral Kentucky by 5 p.m. Sunday, but the back end of it brought snow showers overnight, Hampton said. As a result, morning commuters might have been caught off-guard, and first responders had their hands full responding to accidents on icy roads. Interstates 65 and 165 were the site of multiple crashes.
“There were one or two collisions on the Cumberland Parkway, but most of what we saw was on I-65 and 165,” said Trooper Daniel Priddy, spokesman for Kentucky State Police Post 3. “There were quite a few vehicles that ran off the road. Everything we’ve had has been non-injury so far.”
Altogether, there were eight crashes Monday morning to which KSP Post 3 responded, Priddy said.
Officer Ronnie Ward, spokesman for the Bowling Green Police Department, said city police also received numerous reports of accidents, many of which involved vehicles that slid off roads.
A crash early Monday resulted in the temporary closure of Russellville Road at Hillview Mills subdivision, Ward said.
“We were working on getting tow trucks out to people who needed them, and officers were pushing out those (vehicles) they could push out,” Ward said.
Crews from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 were treating and plowing major roads Monday morning.
Priddy urged those who have to travel in inclement weather to drive more slowly and leave extra space between your own vehicle and vehicles in front of you.
“It takes more time to slow and stop your vehicle in inclement weather, so make sure you pay attention to that,” Priddy said.
While temperatures locally are expected to reach the upper 40s Tuesday, another system carrying moisture could produce rain that might turn to snow Wednesday, depending on whether temperatures fall below freezing.
“As fast as those temperatures are dropping, we can’t rule out another snowmaker,” Hampton said.
