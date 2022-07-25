Painter of Lost River Cave print has died

This painting by Fred Thrasher depicting the Lost River Cave and mill was a big part of the fundraising that helped establish Lost River Cave as a tourist destination.

 Submitted

Fred Thrasher, the Clinton County artist whose 1991 painting titled “Lost River Cave and Mill” helped fuel the fundraising that established Bowling Green’s Lost River Cave as a tourist destination, died July 17. He was 83.

