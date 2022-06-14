A pair of local elementary schools will roll into the coming academic year with new principals.
Jennings Creek Elementary School named Cody Rich as its next principal June 7.
Marlow Hazard was named the next principal of Warren Elementary School on Thursday.
Rich had served as assistant principal at Warren Central High School since 2019. Hazard has been assistant principal at Warren Elementary since 2021.
“Our committee was impressed with the number and quality of applicants. Mr. Hazard’s professionalism and advocacy for students are two characteristics that really stood out throughout the process,” Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton said in a news release. “Mr. Hazard’s experience and familiarity with the Warren Elementary community will serve him well as he transitions into this lead role.”
Clayton was likewise excited for the hiring of Rich.
“His passion and belief in all students is contagious and his tremendous work ethic will be instrumental in the continuous improvement process at Jennings Creek,” Clayton said. “Cody understands the importance of developing positive relationships with students and I am confident in his commitment to ensuring safety, achievement and opportunity for all students.”
Rich said he can offer his strong knowledge of the local community thanks to his time at Warren Central and brings two main goals with him into the school year.
“No. 1 is to ensure safety. I don’t want any staff member or family feeling like they’re not sending their student to a safe place,” Rich said. “No. 2 is to offer as many opportunities (as possible) to participate in extracurriculars, clubs, as many opportunities as the other kids in our district.”
Rich said his time as a basketball coach proved beneficial to his leadership skills.
“Coaching is all about leading people, whether that be adults, secondary education, elementary,” Rich said. “Setting a goal, clear expectations and having accountability are some things I learned as a coach I can definitely take with me.”
Hazard has a long history in education, serving as an assistant principal at Stevenson Elementary School in Russellville. Hazard was also a high school special education teacher in Trigg County for two years and at Greenwood High School for five.
From high schoolers to elementary students, Hazard said teaching is all about patience. Working with younger students will just require “a different kind of patience,” he said.
Hazard hopes to tap into the school’s diverse population to focus on community outreach and connect with its students’ unique cultures.
“We want to get into some of these kids’ lives, reach out into their cultures as well and help them out,” Hazard said.
Entering his first year as principal, Hazard wants to see the school grow, the children at Warren Elementary grow and to see himself grow as a leader. After a rough few years in which Bowling Green-Warren County dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic and the December tornadoes, this school year is one for unity.
“It’s about just being together as one,” Hazard said. “Trying to rebuild, that’s the biggest thing.”