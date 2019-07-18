Two people stopped by police in Bowling Green under suspicion of carrying nearly two pounds of crystal methamphetamine pleaded guilty to federal drug charges.
Robert Lee Keith, 45, and Shanda Lynn Keith, 36, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green to aiding and abetting in the possession of meth with the intent to distribute.
The pair admitted to have about 30 ounces of meth in their possession when they were stopped Dec. 11 on Scottsville Road.
According to a federal criminal complaint, a special agent from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration contacted Kentucky State Police on Dec. 10 after receiving information that a vehicle traveling from Florida was going to stop in Bowling Green to deliver a package of meth.
The information came from a person named in the criminal complaint as a "cooperating defendant."
Police were given a description of the vehicle, and KSP troopers stopped a Ford F-250 that was towing a camper on a traffic violation.
Troopers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the truck as they approached, according to the criminal complaint filed by DEA Special Agent Kerry White.
Robert Keith reportedly told police he was moving the camper as a favor to a friend who was jailed in Indiana, planning to use it as a down payment to obtain a lawyer for his friend.
A police dog alerted to the presence of narcotics and found a duffel bag with about 0.66 pounds of suspected marijuana, leading police to arrest the Keiths on suspicion of trafficking in marijuana.
The two pounds of suspected crystal meth was located after the Keiths were taken into custody.
In a Dec. 14 police interview, Robert Keith said he lived in Indianapolis and said his friend’s house was raided, with police seizing 40 pounds of meth and cash.
Robert Keith went on to say he and Shanda Keith went to Florida to stay with his friend’s girlfriend, who asked them to deliver the Ford F-250 and camper to Indiana as payment to the attorney and to deliver meth to a person in Bowling Green on their way to Indianapolis, according to the criminal complaint.
“Robert Keith advised investigators that he thought he was delivering a pound (of meth) and that his ex-wife also knew of the plan to deliver the meth,” White said in the complaint. “Robert Keith stated that he believed the meth was kept in the camper while they were staying ... in Florida.”
After getting to Bowling Green, Robert Keith said he got lost so he stopped in the Greenwood Mall parking lot to retrieve the meth from a compartment in the camper.
“Robert Keith stated that when the police turned on the lights behind him, he threw the bag out the window on the passenger side of the truck,” White said in the complaint.
Shanda Keith told police that they were supposed to pick up $9,000 in exchange for delivering the meth in Bowling Green, court records show.
Sentencing has been set for Oct. 30.
