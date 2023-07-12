In what could be a promising sign for Bowling Green's Greenwood Mall, the former LifeWay Christian Bookstore space that had been empty since 2019 will get a new tenant this weekend.
Charleston, S.C.-based Palmetto Moon, a "Southern lifestyle" retailer offering collegiate gear, apparel, drinkware and other items, is moving into the 7,000-square-foot space that is among the mall's more visible spots because of its location near the main entrance off Scottsville Road.
David Galvan, Greenwood Mall's general manager, believes the filling of that vacant space is just the latest sign that the mall is on the rebound since its purchase last year by New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group.
Galvan pointed out that the mall has added the Market 270 shared retail space and the Sports Country store in recent months, bucking the trend of malls being buffeted by the growth of online shopping.
"The impact of online retail has been a little exaggerated," Galvan said. "The malls that are doing poorly are mostly in larger metro areas that are saturated. Regional malls are still doing very well."
Galvan admits that online retail has pummeled many brick-and-mortar retailers; but he said e-commerce comes with its own problems, including the challenges of returning items and general customer service.
"Shopping centers are trying to provide a better shopping experience along with some entertainment," he said.
Among those betting that traditional shopping malls are still viable is Palmetto Moon, which started 20 years ago as a kiosk in a Charleston shopping mall and now has 42 locations across seven states.
The Bowling Green store, which has its ribbon cutting scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday, will be only the third Palmetto Moon in Kentucky. Locations in Lexington and Louisville opened earlier this year.
"It has been fun to enter a new market and partner with local vendors," said Kelsi Gannon, Palmetto Moon's brand manager.
Gannon said Bowling Green is a good fit for the retailer.
"As we continue to expand, we look for cities where there's a need for what we offer," she said. "Bowling Green is an active, growing city, but it still has the collegiate atmosphere we look for."
Gannon said Palmetto Moon will offer a variety of products branded with Western Kentucky University and University of Kentucky logos.
Following Friday's ribbon cutting, Gannon said, the store will have a grand opening on Saturday that will include live music and prizes while kicking off promotions geared to back-to-school shoppers.
It didn't open with such fanfare, but Sports Country is also betting on the strength of the Greenwood Mall.
Owner James Gillaspie said the new store is an expansion, building on the Sports Country retailer established six years ago in the Towne Square Mall in Owensboro.
Located in the 1,100-square-foot space that had been home to the Yankee Candle store, Sports Country offers hats, shirts, helmets, lamps and other items branded with collegiate and professional sports teams' logos and also sells sports trading cards.
"We have some autographed stuff, and we carry items from all 32 NFL teams," Gillaspie said. "If you have a favorite team, we most likely have it."
Gillaspie is optimistic that the niche store will be a hit with local sports fans.
"We're starting to build a customer base," he said. "We like the location close to the center of the mall. This is a busier mall than the one in Owensboro."
While such recent additions are a positive trend, Galvan admits that the Greenwood Mall still has some work to do.
"We're working on other potential stores," Galvan said, mentioning women's clothing retailer Daily Thread as one potential tenant.
But by far Galvan's biggest challenge is filling the 80,000-square-foot space that had been occupied by Sears until its closing in 2018.
That space has been utilized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency after the December 2021 tornadoes that hit Bowling Green and for other purposes, but it hasn't had a full-time tenant since the Sears closing.
"We've been able to use it for a number of things over the past couple of years," Galvan said, "so it has served the community."
Now Galvan and the Kohan group are making what he calls "a pretty strong effort" to fill that space without subdividing it.
"We don't want to break it up if we can avoid it," he said. "There's a good amount of interest in that space. We're just trying to find the right fit."