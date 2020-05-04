When life gives you a potentially business-killing pandemic, make your customers a business-saving product.
That’s the simple survival strategy of Bowling Green’s Pan-Oston, a maker of fixtures for retailers whose demand for such products turned microscopic once the coronavirus microbe took the nation’s economy hostage.
Pan-Oston had built its business by being a reliable source of checkout lanes and display cases for such big-name retailers as Walmart and Target. With the economy humming, the Houchens Industries subsidiary had outgrown its 305,000-square-foot headquarters on Louisville Road and expanded into a second location in the nearby Kentucky Transpark.
Then the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus became a worldwide pandemic, and Pan-Oston nearly became one of its victims.
As retail activity practically ground to a halt because of business-stifling social distancing rules, Pan-Oston took a hit.
“We had been with a lot of these major retailers for years,” said Jim Vance, Pan-Oston’s president. “Then most of our customers put things on hold.”
Vance said production was shut down for two weeks at the 190-employee operation. Fortunately, the company’s engineering and production leaders spent the time brainstorming how they could meet the needs of retailers that were still operating.
Their solution: an acrylic security shield that can be mounted at checkout areas.
“The security shield protects the cashier and the customer,” Vance said. “They can still see each other, but the shield blocks the transfer of the virus.”
Vance said Pan-Oston is now shipping the security shields all over the country to the likes of Target, Walmart, Dollar General and IKEA. More than half the company’s employees have been brought back to work after the shutdown, he said.
Jake Gaebler, Pan-Oston’s director of sales and marketing, said the security shields were largely a product of desperation.
“Internally, we had to come up with ideas for products our customers would need,” Gaebler said. “Within a month we were able to design and manufacture 24,000 of the shields. It took a lot of effort by a lot of people.”
Makayla Harman, the company’s materials manager, said being a relatively small, employee-owned operation helped Pan-Oston respond so quickly.
“We wanted to stay relevant,” she said. “We had to be innovative and adapt to come up with a solution. Being small made it easier to make the decisions, and it helps when everyone has ownership.”
Pan-Oston Director of Design Engineering and Technology Chad Eilers said the switch to a new product meant challenges for procurement and manufacturing.
“It was a challenge going from a large product like a checkout lane to a smaller product,” Eilers said. “A little bit of training was needed.”
Eilers said Pan-Oston also faced the challenge of adapting the security shields for different customer needs.
“We had to create designs for checkout lanes that were designed 20 years ago up to the most modern,” he said. “We came up with a modular design that could be adapted.”
The adaptations of the Pan-Oston staff have worked out to be nothing less than life-saving for the company, says Harman.
“We had to overcome this challenge,” she said. “If you go down (out of business) now, chances are you’re not going to come back. We’re doing something a lot different, but it’s working.”
Vance credits the innovation of his management team and hourly workers for creating and producing a product that could be in high demand for a while.
“All I did was support them,” Vance said. “I can’t say enough good about the team that came up with this product. But for that (security shield), we’d have had very little work.
“We would’ve been like George Washington – a part of history.”
