Panda Express, the California-based fast casual chain that serves American Chinese cuisine, has opened a restaurant at 2500 Scottsville Road, previously the site of a Toot’s restaurant.
The Panda Express will have an official launch date and fundraising event Aug. 21, a news release said.
Visitors to the restaurant that day will have the chance to help raise money for Kids on the Block, an organization that provides education and prevention through puppetry for children and the community at large.
Panda Express will donate 50 percent of the launch day fundraiser event proceeds to Kids on the Block.
The restaurant is expected to have nearly 25 employees. It will offer a variety of Asian cuisine, including its signature Original Orange Chicken and Honey Walnut Shrimp dishes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.