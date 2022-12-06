In January 2020, the Caveland Marketing Association board held a retreat where they conducted what they believed to be a thorough Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats analysis of everything that could go wrong in the following year.
Their worst-case scenarios ranged from financial obstacles to some kind of extreme political event that might raise gas prices. Nobody predicted a global pandemic.
In a twist of fate, the COVID pandemic actually led to a boom in outdoor tourism, across the country and in the heart of southcentral Kentucky’s caveland: Barren, Edmonson and Hart counties.
Cave country was perfect for individuals and families looking to get out of their homes and safely into wide open spaces. The Caveland Marketing Association capitalized on that.
Monday, the CMA held its annual Legislative Luncheon, inviting local and regional politicians, tourist attraction leaders and others involved in tourism to hear about the success of the previous year.
In 2021, tourists spent $159.3 million in the CMA region, created 1,279 jobs and paid $12.1 million in state and local taxes.
Barren County had the highest economic impact of the counties, bringing in $109.1 million from tourist spending, while Hart brought in $34.9 million and Edmonson garnered $15.3 million.
The CMA was created nearly three decades ago by tourism leaders from each of the three caveland counties as a nonprofit promoting the area surrounding and including Mammoth Cave National Park as a tourist destination.
Regional cooperation was not always a given; in fact, fierce tourism competition between the various caves in the area led to the infamous cave wars in the early 20th century.
The regional strategy has worked well for the Caveland Marketing Association, said Mike Mangeot, Kentucky Department of Tourism Commissioner.
“They do a great job. They work well together,” he said. “Tourism is not about a single destination. Tourists don’t see county lines, they don’t see city lines. Many times it’s really more on that regional basis and having that regional cooperation and working well together as a team is vitally important to their success.”
Comparison between pre-COVID and current numbers display the results. Locally, attractions are breaking records.
Hidden River Cave’s 2021 numbers nearly tripled 2019’s. Dutch Country Safari Park attracted 10,000 visitors in its first season in 2021, then increased that count by 75% in 2022. Kentucky Down Under is up 35% compared to 2019, and in the month of July 2021, brought in more money than all of 2014.
“Instead of seeing dozens of canoers and kayakers putting in at Stovall Park in Munfordville, there were some weekends they would see hundreds setting out to paddle,” said Rachelle Wright, Cave Country Trails director.
Statewide, Kentucky’s outdoor adventure economy produced $4.8 billion in 2021, a 20% increase from 2020’s $4 billion. The outdoor adventure economy makes up 2% of the Commonwealth’s GDP, outpacing the nation’s 1.9%.
CMA is determined to keep this up.
“The outdoor side of it is really something that Kentucky has been known for in state but not maybe out of state,” Mangeot said. “So what we’re doing at the state level is really kind of elevating our outdoor promotions, kind of the same level that we do for bourbon and horses.”
According to current research, the trend of people getting outdoors more often is expected to continue for at least the next year to 18 months, Mangeot said. Also, Kentucky is uniquely positioned to be a convenient destination due to its central location and the proximity of many tourist attractions to the interstate, he said.
“The great thing about visitors when they can come to Kentucky – I can go back literally decades and look at the research and it says the same thing – our challenge is getting them here because once we get them here, they become repeat customers and come back and become advocates for the state,” he said.
Since its creation, CMA has embarked on a “constant learning process” of marketing to new audiences in a quickly changing media, technology and advertising space. But it’s grown to handle that, Mangeot said.
And when they conduct their next SWOT analysis, they’ll now know how to adapt to a global pandemic.
“It’s grown not just from a scope of work standpoint, it’s really grown from a professionalism standpoint, it’s grown from a financial standpoint,” he said. “They now have more resources to go out and promote.”