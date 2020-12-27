The coronavirus pandemic has made indoor gatherings of significant numbers of people a potential health hazard, and few places have remained empty longer than courtrooms.
Locally, in-person state and federal court proceedings have all but dried up from the docket in favor of virtual hearings held over videoconferencing technology.
Amended orders from the Kentucky Supreme Court issued in November ensured that no jury trials would be taking place in state judicial facilities for the rest of this year.
Under the latest orders, all jury trials are postponed through Feb. 1, and show cause dockets for payment of fines and court costs have also been canceled through the beginning of February.
A separate order mandates limited access to judicial facilities, restricting entrance to people authorized to attend emergency in-person court hearings, people seeking emergency protective or custody orders and people who have scheduled appointments with the circuit court clerk’s office for a new driver’s license, permit, identification or access to a court file.
The surge in COVID-19 cases and the risk hospitals have run of being overwhelmed, along with the compulsory nature of attendance for most court proceedings, were cited as reasons to issue the orders last month.
“People can choose whether to eat at a restaurant or go shopping, but in most instances they don’t get to choose whether to go to court,” Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. said in a news release announcing the orders. “We have a responsibility to do all we can to keep people from being exposed to a potentially fatal virus.”
Prosecutors in the state judicial circuits have had the option to hold grand jury proceedings remotely.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron, however, has chosen not to have the grand jury meet, saying he plans to have the grand jury return in February.
“We looked at (remote meetings) and with our caseload and the nature of some of the offenses pending, it was not a viable option in Warren County,” Cohron said.
The state court system in Warren County has conducted its regular court dockets over Skype since the onset of the pandemic, and there was a brief window of time during which jury trials were held with jurors observing social distancing and mask-wearing requirements and courtrooms observing attendance limits.
During that time, two murder cases were tried in Warren County.
“We’ve got the process in place to safely do jury trials when we open back up in February,” Cohron said.
In the federal court system, an order issued this month by Chief Judge Greg Stivers of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky postpones all jury trials and grand jury proceedings through Feb. 26, and gives judges discretion to conduct other hearings either in person, over the phone or through videoconferencing.
Stivers cited the then-record number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and the overwhelming number of counties in the red zone, indicating a county with more than 25 active coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, in issuing the Dec. 4 order.
In addition to affecting court schedules, Cohron said the pandemic has partially informed legislative priorities his office has identified when the General Assembly reconvenes.
“I think the main thing from a prosecutor’s standpoint, statewide, with (the General Assembly) only passing a one-year budget last session, it’s going to be a primary focus to make sure the criminal justice system is funded appropriately going forward,” Cohron said.
