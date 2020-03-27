Before the rise of the coronavirus pandemic, Bowling Green’s refugee resettlement agency planned to welcome 400 arrivals this year.
Now, with more than 500,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported worldwide, those plans have been thrown into chaos. International Center of Kentucky Executive Director Albert Mbanfu said Thursday that he expects the center will resettle less than half of the refugees it did last year.
“They will be barely trickling in,” Mbanfu said, speaking to a group of community representatives who assist with resettlement efforts.
The meeting Thursday was done through a conference call. Bowling Green’s International Center has been closed to the public, with staff members doing their best to assist clients from home, Mbanfu said.
Becky Jordan, the state’s refugee coordinator with the Kentucky Office for Refugees, said refugee arrivals have been paused until at least April 7 and perhaps longer. Mbanfu said the International Center recently planned to welcome about 30 refugees, but those plans have now been shelved.
The latest resettlement figures are similar to the number of arrivals the center welcomed during the last three months of 2019. Between January and March of this year, the center resettled about 50 refugees, the majority of whom hail from the Democratic Republic of Congo or Myanmar, formerly called Burma.
To date, between October and this month, the center resettled only 105 refugees, according to the Kentucky Office for Refugees.
At the state level, Kentucky remains among the top 10 states for refugee resettlement nationwide, ranking sixth with 255 arrivals as of the end of February. It fell just behind Michigan, with 268 arrivals.
Nationally, refugee agencies planned to resettle no more than 18,000 refugees this year, a historically low amount consistent with a determination set by President Donald Trump. Before the surge of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., the country was on track to resettle about 15,000.
Now, Bowling Green’s International Center has largely pivoted to assisting refugees who’ve been laid off work and informing the local community what steps they need to take to protect themselves from COVID-19, the respiratory disease that coronavirus causes.
Through social media and on its website, Mbanfu said, the center has been sharing videos in various languages like Swahili and Arabic to help inform Bowling Green’s refugee community about the virus and its effects.
Leyda Becker, Bowling Green’s international communities liaison, said the city also has resources in multiple languages online at bgky.org/ coronavirus.
Local refugees have also been impacted by business closures spurred by the pandemic. Mbanfu said Trace Die Cast, a top employer for local refugees, has laid off “almost all of our clients.” The employer is filing for unemployment insurance on their behalf, Mbanfu said.
A representative from U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office said during the meeting that a $2 trillion stimulus package passed by the Senate and headed for House approval on Friday will offer some relief.
“The bill that passed the Senate (Thursday), it provides $600 I believe weekly over the course of the next four months for individuals that are drawing unemployment insurance,” said Timothy Gilliam, a field representative for McConnell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.