Even amid a pandemic, HOTEL INC and Room in the Inn have found ways to continue services for the homeless – both have adapted, keeping their doors open in this era of social distancing.
Room in the Inn Program Coordinator Sharli Rogers said providing help is even more important during these tough times.
"Things we don't even think about – places where they normally go to the bathroom – are closed," Rogers said. "That's been a real adjustment."
Room in the Inn is open four mornings a week. It allows a limited number of people through the doors, with everyone expected to wear a mask when they are indoors. Showers and restroom access are available, as are case managers who assist in getting people housing and perhaps even a stimulus check.
"We are working with them a day at a time, trying to get them settled and situated as best we can," Rogers said. "There are a lot of people that are sleeping outside in Bowling Green right now."
HOTEL INC Executive Director Rhondell Miller said the agency got started early in the crisis, adapting all pre-pandemic programming with exception of the educational and development center. The food pantry was modified to home delivery, including encampments. HOTEL INC also focuses on its pre-pandemic partners, as well as people with no transportation, senior citizens or people with compromised health. It additionally serves many people who have tested positive for coronavirus by making home deliveries.
Miller said HOTEL INC has modified its preferred tenant program to an online option and still has daily outreach Monday through Friday.
"We are still out in the field so to speak, having one-on-one meetings with people in open areas," Miller said. "I feel like we have done as good of a job as we can with that and still provide our street outreach. Our street medicine program is still very engaged – out weekly as well."
HOTEL INC has continued its aftercare program, checking on those who are in housing by phone or sometimes by doing a quick, socially-distanced home visit. Miller said this is probably what the organization will do going forward.
"Early on in March, we started doing COVID-19 education in the field, providing kits that included some basic supplies that were needed so they could stay within their basic encampment areas and not be moving around a lot," Miller said. "The first recommendations that came out from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) for people that were experiencing homelessness was to try to keep people in their encampment areas and going to them, instead of people moving around so much and being in congregated sites."
Miller said that with showers and laundry rooms currently unavailable, HOTEL INC has worked with city and emergency management to have sanitation stations placed throughout the community to give the homeless access to restrooms and hand-washing stations. She added these stations are cleaned by the company that owns them and there have been no complaints about the stations because the sites were agreed upon within each community.
Room the Inn was wrapping up its winter shelter program – in which local churches house the homeless overnight – when the pandemic hit. Rogers said the service was scheduled to end March 15, but when churches started closing they missed a couple of the program's final nights.
The program won't start up again until the end of the year, but Rogers said the staff is already planning for how it will look when it comes back.
"I think it is going to change the way sheltering is done as we know it," Rogers said. "We are going to come back a little different."
Rogers said they are trying to look at models from other year-round, Room in the Inn-type programs, learning how they are changing and managing things to still provide shelter.
"We are real hopeful that by fall we are going to be out ahead of this thing and be able to adapt and get those people under roofs, because when all of the rest of us are told to be healthy at home, imagine what it is like to have no home to go be healthy in," Rogers said.
Rogers added that Room in the Inn has yet to have anyone come in ill.
"One of the things about homelessness is people don't congregate up like other folks," Rogers said. "They are already doing some social distancing. Maybe they are a little better off than we would assume.
"Now we do have some folks that have chronic health issues that we are trying to be very, very cautious with and make sure they are really being very careful."
Miller said HOTEL INC encourages everyone to be tested as more testing sites become available. As for long-term plans, HOTEL INC works in 45-day planning increments - following federal guidelines put out in mid-April, along with Healthy at Work guidelines that were issued by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Miller said HOTEL INC won't have a reset for in-house services any time soon, but is considering how that will take place.
"For us to continue to be open in the way that we are, everybody is prioritized," Miller said. "For me as the director, it's making sure my staff is healthy and able to maintain that health. We do not have the PPE or cleaning capacity to clean after every single individual in the manner that it would need to be right now. We had a cleaning policy prior that we were comfortable with, but it would not meet the recommendations now. We do not have the PPE needed to have people in and out of our office building.
"We will continue to serve people in the manner that we are ... probably through the summer."
