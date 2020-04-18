Crafting a budget for the city of Bowling Green during the Great Recession years was simple compared to the task now underway.
“This is probably the most difficult budget ever,” Bowling Green City Manager Jeff Meisel said.
Bowling Green is not alone, as governments across the country face massive budget shortfalls caused by the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic shutdowns.
Meisel and city staff are now working on the 2021 budget but will delay presenting it to the Bowling Green City Commission until the end of May for approval, instead of the usual mid-May. The city wants to get as much data as possible on what revenue will look like before setting a budget.
The city gets about 70 percent of its revenue through an occupational tax – money collected based on each job in the city. But with most businesses shut down and national employment rates expected to hit around 20 percent, that revenue stream is likely to suffer a major hit.
“March is going to be ugly” in terms of revenue, Meisel said, and subsequent numbers are likely to be even more dire.
Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said he expects “a significant pullback” in revenue in the upcoming city budget.
Governments are taking many approaches to handle the expected revenue shortfalls.
“We’re studying other places – there are all kinds of different approaches,” Meisel said.
What makes forecasting revenue especially difficult is that unlike the somewhat incremental onset of the Great Recession, the current economic crash “was so sudden ... we just don’t know what revenue will be,” Meisel said.
For now, the expenditure part of the upcoming budget is being crafted to focus on basic services – such as police and fire and other “necessary things,” Meisel said.
Absent may be the steady dose of capital improvement projects seen in recent years, such as park expansions and road projects.
In the midst of the Great Recession in the 2008-09 budget, the city did not do any capital improvement projects.
“We may not be able to” do new capital projects, Wilkerson said. “Like every other business, we will have to look at (just funding) the necessary services.”
The city has not been looking, at this point, at a tax hike, Meisel said.
“We still want to present a balanced budget,” he said, where expenses match revenues, no matter what those revenues may be.
The city’s budget in recent years has been around the $75 million mark. The city has been setting funds aside in a rainy-day fund that now has about $18.8 million, but Meisel said the city does not want to look at using those funds for operational costs.
The city has to have a budget approved by June 30 for the new fiscal year that starts July 1.
