March sadness has set in for Bowling Green's hotel industry, mirroring a national trend spurred by a coronavirus pandemic that has turned the usually busy spring season from robust to bust.
"We were supposed to be sold out for the foreseeable future," said Kacie Hood, general manager of Hyatt Place and president of the Bowling Green Area Lodging Association. "Now we're not."
Hood explained that the pandemic hit at the worst possible time for local hotels that would normally be thriving on the youth sports and motorsports events that fill the calendar from March through October.
Now, as one local hotel sales executive said last week: "It's dead."
Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Sherry Murphy, who is in regular contact with the hoteliers who have more than 3,000 rooms in Bowling Green, said the prospects of filling those rooms is not good for the near future and maybe for several more months.
"When the NCAA (basketball) tournaments were called off, that's when we started to see the impact," Murphy said. "We know it's not going to be good."
Murphy said the "social distancing" recommendations and other strategies being implemented nationwide could help the long-term outlook for tourism.
"There are new precautions every day," Murphy said. "But it's a great unknown if those precautions are going to curb the growth or not. We can't do any forecasting until we see if there's an impact. There hasn't been enough time yet to know if it's going to make a difference."
While the impact of the pandemic and the resulting travel restrictions are only starting to be felt, one travel industry group isn't painting a rosy picture for the future.
Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel and Lodging Association, said in an interview with the USA Today newspaper that half of the nation's 56,000 hotels could close their doors amid the pandemic.
That gloomy forecast is backed up by statistics that show hotel occupancy rates dipped 24.4 percent to just 53 percent during the week of March 8-14, compared to the same week last year.
A study done by the U.S. Travel Association paints a Great Depression-like picture of the future for the travel industry, barring a government bailout.
According to that study, decreased travel due to coronavirus will inflict an $809 billion total hit on the U.S. economy and eliminate 4.6 million travel-related American jobs this year.
"The health crisis has rightly occupied the public's and government's attention, but a resulting catastrophe for employers and employees is already here and going to get worse," USTA President and CEO Roger Dow said in a Tuesday news release. "Travel-related businesses employ 15.8 million Americans, and if they can't afford to keep their lights on, they can't afford to keep paying their employees."
The U.S. tourism industry bounced back after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, but travel industry leaders who met with President Donald Trump last week to ask for federal help said the impact of the current pandemic is possibly two or three times as bad as after 9/11 and the ensuing financial crisis.
Hood, while hoping that hotels and other travel-related businesses can bounce back like they did after 9/11, isn't optimistic.
"In conversations with people who were in the industry back then, they say that six months after 9/11 you couldn't tell that anything had happened," Hood said. "But that was different."
