Even before the pandemic, Kentucky’s Black and brown children were being left behind.
Now, with people of color more likely to work in jobs that put them at risk of exposure, Kentucky Youth Advocates is warning that those disparities will only widen under what the advocacy group calls the “dual pandemics” of COVID-19 and racism.
In the 30th annual edition of its Kids Count County Data Book, Kentucky Youth Advocates is examining the effects of systems that have locked Black and brown families out of a better life and the current virus pandemic that will sharpen racial inequality across Kentucky. The report assesses child well-being across 17 measures, showing whether outcomes for children have improved, worsened or stagnated over five years.
“We at Kentucky Youth Advocates believe in the power of data to shine light on inequities and inspire action,” KYA Executive Director Terry Brooks said in a news release accompanying the report’s release Nov. 17.
“The dual pandemics have shown us that the status quo was not working for many Kentucky kids and their families. We must use this opportunity to rethink and rebuild our systems in a way that achieves the vision of Kentucky being the best place in American to be young, regardless of the color of your skin, your ZIP code, or income level,” Brooks said.
The full, state-level report, which can be found online at kyyouth.org, uses data collected during the pandemic to reveal the vulnerabilities families of color currently face.
As an example, roughly two-thirds of Kentucky’s Latino households reported missing out on income from employment since the start of the pandemic. Now several months in, fewer than half of the state’s Black households with children reported being employed in the past week.
The report also offers a county-by-county look at child well-being in Kentucky. While Warren County mostly improved across the areas of economic security, education and health, it lost ground in the area of family and community – particularly with local children in foster care.
The rate of children in foster care (defined as every 1,000 children ages 17 and younger) has climbed from where it was in 2012-2014 (60.1) to its current rate (69.7).
At the same time, fewer children are exiting foster care in Warren County. Between 2012-14, that percentage was 41%. Now, only about a third of Warren County foster children exit the system before aging out – 31% to be exact.
There are bright spots in the local profile. Local students in both public school systems were far less likely to be homeless than the state percentage (3%), according to the report. High school graduation rates in both local public school districts have also improved over the last five-year, rocketing to more than 96% in both cases.
Fewer Warren County children are reportedly living in poverty than five years prior, though the rate continues to hover at almost 20%.
The rate of incarcerated children – per 1,000 children ages 10 to 17 – has also fallen rapidly from where it was five years ago (56) to its current rate (13).
In the KYA release, Brooks urged lawmakers and community members to use the report’s finding as a launching pad for direct action.
“More than one million children across the commonwealth are relying on all of us – from the statehouse to your house – to put them and their futures first, especially as we move forward on addressing the far-reaching impacts of the dual pandemics,” Brooks said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.