A panel speaks on renewable energy at a community dinner in Barren County hosted by the Land & Liberty Coalition
A panel of speakers, including (from left) Jackson Keith, Land & Liberty Coalition (L&LC) executive director; Matt Partymiller, Kentucky Solar Energy Industries Association (KYSEIA) president; Justin Poland, Kentucky L&LC field director; Mozine Lowe, Center 4 Energy Education (C4EE) executive director; and Kris Fields, C4EE community engagement and education manager, talk about renewable energy education at Gondolier's in Glasgow, Kentucky, on Sept. 15, 2022.

 By SARAH MICHELS smichels@bgdailynews.com

Bringing solar energy to Kentucky will likely require conservative voices and conservative reasoning, according to a panel of speakers addressing Barren County stakeholders at a Thursday night community dinner in a Glasgow Gondolier's back room.

