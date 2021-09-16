For the first time, the Builders Association of South Central Kentucky will offer a virtual tour option for its annual Parade of Homes this week.
The self-guided tour of newly constructed homes will be Thursday through Sunday with seven homes featured.
Anita Napier, the association’s chief executive officer, said the COVID-19 pandemic played a part in creating the virtual option for the parade, which began in 1976.
“People are excited about both options this year,” Napier said. “Virtual gives them the option to go back through and view some of their favorite houses. We had been discussing a virtual option for a while now. Shoppers nowadays are liking more options to buy online, and you do have some who don’t want to go out in public just yet.”
The tour will be open to the public Thursday and Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. A virtual tour will be offered on the group’s website at www.bascky.com starting Monday. It will be available for the next several weeks.
Both in-person and virtual options will require the purchase of a ticket at the website or by visiting the builders association at 859 Lovers Lane in Bowling Green. Tickets are also available at the first home on the tour at 8656 Drakes Blvd.
The addresses of the other six homes in the parade are 818 Sweet Bay Ave., 670 Goodrum Road, 1250 Yorktown Lane, 542 Providence Court, 1151 Teal St. and 567 McIntyre St.
Admission is $10 per person. Children 12 and under can participate for free. Tickets are good for all four days of the showcase and for the virtual option. Participants are free to view homes in any order they want during any of the four days.
Napier said part of the proceeds from the event will go to Realtors Hope for Hunger while the rest will go back to the builders association.
“We will be able to use those proceeds to continue to promote all the things the association does for our community,” she said. “It’s a great tradition for many families. ...
“The truth is that we want the public to know the builders association is a great place for people to go to. Part of our existence is to help consumers. They need to be able to pick reputable craftsman. This gives them a sneak peek at what some of our people can do.”