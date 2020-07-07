For children returning to in-person classes this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, at-home temperature checks before school could become as routine as a bowl of breakfast cereal or running to catch the bus.
On Monday, Kentucky’s Department of Education released a new guidance document aimed at offering best practices to promote school workplace health and safety.
Speaking to superintendents during a webcast, Kay Kennedy of KDE’s Division of District Support described the document as a home for several resources in aiding schools’ reopening efforts.
“In particular with reopening, this is a huge task,” she said.
Referencing the document’s resources, Kennedy said “there is a readiness and planning tool that will help you if you’re interested in perhaps a checklist of items. It’s a great way to make sure that you’ve got your entire team identified and on board” with what it takes to reopen safely.
One component of the guidance means parents could be asked to complete a health assessment, including a temperature check, before sending their child to school.
The guidance includes a sample consent form, which indicates parents will conduct a daily check for COVID-19 symptoms – including a fever of greater than 100.4 degrees – before their child boards a bus or attends in-person classes.
Monday’s guidance, titled “Considerations for Reopening Schools: Workplace Health and Safety,” aims to build off the Healthy and School guidance released June 24. That document covered recommendations for social distancing, face coverings and personal protective equipment, and contact tracing and sanitation, among other topics.
The latest state guidance issues other recommendations, including that school employees undergo similar health screenings when they show up for work. The document includes a sample checklist for employees to use while assessing themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.
Dedicated health rooms are also “imperative,” according to the guidance.
“Proper ventilation is key for a healthy environment,” the document said. “Ideally the school health room would have a private bathroom, a sink with running water and windows that could be opened to promote ventilation.”
While acknowledging such a space may be challenging to achieve in older school buildings, KDE recommends in the guidance that “the health room may need to be relocated to accommodate the increased use and need to isolate those that are ill. If unable to separate ill students, consider other options such as hanging vinyl shower curtains as a divider that can be wiped down between students. The divider provides privacy and serves as a barrier.”
– The document can be read in full with this article at bgdailynews.com.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
