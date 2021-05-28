School’s out for summer, but the parents of local K-12 students shouldn’t check out.
That’s because, over the next two months, Kentucky will have to decide how it will spend more than $2 billion in federal coronavirus relief funded through the American Rescue Plan. Local school boards – swayed by parent and student voices – will weigh where the bulk of that money should go.
“Now is the time for communities to come to the table in an effort to establish a shared understanding of the recovery necessary and to be part of the plan to realize that recovery in the months and years ahead,” said Brigitte Blom Ramsey, who leads the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, a nonpartisan education nonprofit based in Lexington.
“We are challenging communities across the commonwealth to start these conversations – and our school districts are the likely leaders locally to ensure this happens,” Ramsey wrote in a recent column for the committee that called communities to act and engage their local school board members.
About $2.1 billion in federal funding is on the line, and the lion’s share – $1,876,296,000 exactly – will be made available to local K-12 school districts in Kentucky through 2024, according to the Prichard Committee.
“For K-12 alone, this federal ‘rescue’ money effectively doubles the per pupil allocation our districts typically receive from the state,” Ramsey said. “Additionally, more state funding from the Kentucky General Assembly invests in all three levels of education.”
Warren County Public Schools is slated to receive more than $35.8 million, and the Bowling Green Independent School District’s share will total about $9.5 million.
There’s one key condition – out of the money local school districts receive as grants, 20% must be used by districts to address the student learning loss precipitated by the pandemic. Examples include after-school and summer enrichment programs, tools to measure learning loss and interventions that address learning lapses or the academic, social and mental health needs of students.
Additionally, the federal law requires that all proposed education intervention programs are thoroughly-backed by research to ensure their effectiveness. Further, “all interventions must equitably address the unique needs of students living in poverty, experiencing homelessness, learning English or living with a disability,” the Prichard Committee said.
School districts are to formalize and submit their spending plans for American Rescue Plan dollars by July 31, and according to the Prichard Committee, “meaningful consultation with families and community stakeholders is required.”
Representatives for both the Bowling Green Independent School District and Warren County Public Schools said their employees are reviewing guidance and working to determine how to develop their plans for the federal funding.
“This is going to be a very methodical process,” WCPS Chief Financial Officer Chris McIntyre told the Daily News on Thursday. “We really have to hone in and get the best bang for the buck we can in the next three years out of these funds.”
McIntyre said his school district is assembling a steering committee of sorts, and that parents interested in joining the group should reach out to their school principals for further guidance. Other community and business leaders who have a stake in student success should contact Dee Anna Crump, an administrator in the district’s central office, who can be reached via email at deeanna.crump@warren.kyschools.us.
In the meantime, Prichard Committee spokeswoman Jessica Fletcher said the nonprofit will publish resources and information to help aid parents in advocating for their children.
Fletcher recommended evidenceforessa.org as an online resource for finding evidence-back programs that the American Rescue Plan will support. Additionally, the Prichard Committee is offering to make presentations to groups of interested parents. Those seeking a presentation should email Fletcher at jessica.fletcher@prichardcommittee.org.