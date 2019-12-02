A 19-year-old woman died Monday in a two-vehicle collision on New Bowling Green Road in Barren County.
Jacie B. Smith of Park City was pronounced dead at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow following the crash that occurred at about 8 a.m., according to a news release from Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green. Smith was driving a 2005 Mercury SUV eastbound on New Bowling Green Road when it came into contact with a westbound 2003 Ford pickup truck driven by Brandon T. Smith, 35, of Glasgow.
As the vehicles passed each other, they made contact near the center line. Jacie Smith's SUV swerved right, went down an embankment and struck a tree. Brandon Smith stopped his truck on the right shoulder.
Jacie Smith and a 1-year-old girl who was a passenger in her vehicle were taken to T.J. Samson, where Jacie Smith was pronounced dead by hospital staff, according to KSP. The child is in stable condition as of Monday evening.
Brandon Smith was also taken to T.J. Samson and was treated for minor injuries. A passenger in his truck, Stuart Kerley, 24, of Glasgow, was uninjured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.