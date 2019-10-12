While they may not all come to fruition, the city of Bowling Green’s Parks and Recreation Department has some major projects it is contemplating for the near future.
Each year, the Bowling Green City Commission approves a Capital Improvement Program plan that outlines potential expenditures for the next three fiscal years on projects such as public facilities and infrastructure.
“This is what we have reviewed and looked at (in terms of) what could be coming up in the next couple of years,” City Manager Jeff Meisel said at the Sept. 17 city commission meeting, where the latest CIP list was approved.
The projects “will be reevaluated in that budget year ... this is nothing set in stone,” he said.
The CIP plan includes annual expenditures for things like road paving and new sidewalks, but also outlines some potential major projects on the radar of the city’s parks and recreation department.
The largest of the potential projects comes in fiscal year 2023 – $1 million for a lazy river addition at the Russell Sims Aquatic Center.
City Parks and Recreation Department Director Brent Belcher said a lazy river is only one option if the city decides to invest more into the aquatic center.
“We would love an opportunity to do another project,” there, he said, noting that the city “has done a lot of improvements in recent years,” at the center, such as building new bathrooms and a concession and ticket building and expanding parking.
If a lazy river isn’t built, the city could add other features to be determined to the park, Belcher said.
Another proposed project is for fiscal year 2022 – $900,000 for building turf soccer fields at the popular Lovers Lane Soccer Complex.
The turf fields would replace some of the existing nine Bermuda grass fields at the complex.
“For us, it’s the only opportunity we will have” to increase potential usage of the fields, Belcher said. “We can’t expand.” The soccer complex is bounded by residential and commercial development and the Bowling-Green Warren County Regional Airport.
Turf fields would allow for year-round play and could be used to accommodate not only the ever-growing number of soccer players in the area, but for sports such as lacrosse, which is also growing in popularity in the region.
A $200,000 allocation in fiscal year 2021 would go to purchasing or leasing property to build a park in the Pascoe Boulevard area off Scottsville Road.
“There’s a high need (for a park) in that neighborhood. There are a lot of families, a lot of young children,” Belcher said. “A park would really make a huge impact for that community.”
The nearest city park is the small Crossings Park on the other side of a residential neighborhood.
The size and features in the park would be determined after a location is found.
In discussing the plans, Belcher echoed Meisel’s caution that the projects would have to be approved by the city commission in each fiscal year and the plans are subject to change based on need.
“They are not set in stone – dynamics change,” Belcher said. For example, a need for a new park facility air conditioner or roof would take precedence. “You never know for sure,” he said.
