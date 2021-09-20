A new book vending machine at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School – the first one in the Bowling Green Independent School District – had students buzzing as they crowded around the machine to slide in gold tokens and select a book that was theirs to keep.
“It’s an exciting moment,” said Terri Cleaver, the school’s librarian and media specialist.
The machine’s arrival and installment at the school last week stirred excitement among students, Cleaver said. So much so that they began bringing money from home to purchase a book, she said.
But Parker-Bennett-Curry’s book vending machine doesn’t take money. It’s fueled by positive student behavior and students’ reading progress.
Principal Delvagus Jackson said it’s one way the school can reward good behavior while promoting literacy.
It also ties into the school’s “We Are the World” campaign, with each letter in the word world embodying a value for students. That includes working collaboratively, obeying rules, respect oneself and others, leading by example and doing their best, Jackson said.
Jackson said the effort to bring a book vending machine began with the school’s previous family resource coordinator, Jacob Gaddie. Although it came with a steep cost, Jackson said Gaddie somehow found the funding, now making it possible for students to regularly select books from the machine.
Students can earn books in several ways, Jackson said.
On Friday, class ambassadors got the opportunity to select the first books from the machine, something that will occur at least once a month, Jackson said. The school also wants to use it for positive behavior referrals, when a student typically gets to go to the front office and pick a prize from a treasure chest for practicing good behavior. And for the students who are already adept readers making steady progress through the school’s Accelerated Reader program, there will also be opportunities to earn tokens, Jackson said.
“Our goal is for every student to have an opportunity to visit the book vending machine” during the school year, Jackson said.