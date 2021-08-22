Angela Stallings said her young son Austin was having a hard time participating in regular sports. But that changed when she stumbled upon the Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Department’s Adaptive Sports Program.
She began to get Austin, who has a rare bone disorder, involved in the program last summer when they learned about wheelchair basketball at Kummer Little Recreation Center.
On Thursday, 11-year-old Austin Stallings and a handful of other children participated in the program’s first inclusive bike social named “Pedal to the Medal” at Preston Miller Park.
The children were able to safely come together and ride an assortment of different bikes and scooters regardless of their personal abilities.
The event is one of the many put on by the program, and Angela Stallings said it has meant the world to her son.
“It’s amazing. I really can’t put it into words,” she said. “It’s opened up a whole new world for him as far as activities go. It would be very hard for him to participate in regular sports. He is planning on participating in their water sports and tennis programs in the future.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Special Populations Instructor Cameron Levis said the parks department was planning to work with the adaptive tryke organization AMBUCS and BikeWalkBG to do bike socials for participants, promoting it as an “anything that rolls”-type event. The three entities were able to come together and finally have the first such social Thursday.
“We will do this one and figure out where to go from here,” Levis said. “As we continue to evolve and continue to grow, our ultimate purpose as a parks department is to give people a reason to enjoy their local park system. This is just a way to bring people together safely during COVID-19.
“We have a desire to continue to continue to offer a diverse range of activities for our families and participants to take part in,” he said. “Partnering with the local organization AMBUCS that gives adaptive bikes to people with disabilities was really a two-fold purpose for us. Now, it’s evolved into working with a lot of local community partners such as BikeWalkBG.”
Thursday’s event featured participants using a diverse range of bikes to complete a course constructed by the parks department and BikeWalkBG.
Officials watched while children with a range of abilities enjoyed racing each other through the course.
“We ended up learning about all of the different adaptive sports that Cameron and (the parks department) offers,” Angela Stallings said. “This was one of those events. As soon as we saw it, I knew that if it was anything to do with wheels or bikes – he (Austin) would be excited about it.”
Maddox Angel, 6, of Bowling Green, also took part in the bike social.
“I wanted to volunteer to do this because I thought it was going to be cool, and it is cool,” Angel said. “I want to try to (keep riding bikes), but I’m going to wait until I am big enough so I can ride a bigger bike.”
Levis said the program’s next event will be an adaptive water sports night at Russell Sims Aquatic Center on Aug. 30.
“Anything we offer at Bowling Green Parks & Recreation, we want to make sure that people understand that it’s an inclusive atmosphere,” he said. “It’s open to people of all abilities. We want everybody and anybody to come out and know they can be together and use local parks as a way to bring people together regardless of those differences.”
Anyone who wishes to volunteer or any person who has an intellectual and/or physical disability and wishes to participate in Special Olympics or the adaptive sports program should contact Levis by email at cameron.levis@bgky.org or call 270-393-3265.
