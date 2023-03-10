Parks worker's quick use of AED device saves life

Larry Taylor's choice to drive across town from his Plum Springs Road home to play pickleball at Buchanon Park on a February Friday morning was a decision of convenience.
The courts where he normally played the tennis-like game in the Ephram White Park gymnasium were closed for a special event on Feb. 17, so Taylor opted to have breakfast with a friend at Lisa's Fifth Street Diner and then join in the fun and get some exercise at Buchanon Park.
The change in plans not only changed Taylor's life; it saved it.
When Alex Biggs took five rounds of Red Cross First Aid training, including instruction in the use of automated external defibrillators (AED), it was all part of the routine of his job as Buchanon Park assistant manager.
Routine, that is, until Feb. 17, when decisions he and Taylor had made intersected and proved providential.
Taylor, a 74-year-old Edmonson County native who is retired from Bowling Green's Weyerhaeuser plant, was victorious on the pickleball court that morning as he and playing partner Allen Stewart won a hotly contested game.
It wasn't the only victory that day for Taylor. With the help of Biggs and others, he defeated death.
Taking a seat after the game, Taylor slumped over, his breathing stopped along with his heartbeat. He was in cardiac arrest, moments from death.
"We won the game. I do remember that," Taylor said two weeks after the incident. "I don't remember anything else."
Biggs remembers. He was in the Buchanon Park office when he heard calls of "Man down!" and someone urging him to bring the AED.
"At first I thought someone had fallen and maybe hit their head," Biggs recalled. "I grabbed the AED. By the time I got there one of the patrons who was a retired medic was doing chest compressions. There was no pulse, he was unresponsive, and his color was awful."
Calling on his training, Biggs hooked up the AED, a device that can detect if an electric shock is needed to revive the heart.
"The AED said 'shock advised', so I administered the shock," Biggs said. "They did more compressions and he started breathing."
An ambulance arrived within minutes to take Taylor to the Medical Center, but without the actions of Biggs and retired paramedic Chris Bell the EMTs may have been too late.
"They told me the doctor said that had the AED not been used he could've been gone," said Biggs, who had been trained in use of the device both while studying sports management at Western Kentucky University and while a parks department employee.
In that true life-or-death moment, Biggs said the training made the difference.
"In that situation adrenaline is pumping, but you have to be so focused on trying to get the job done in the way you've been trained," he said.
Getting the job done, in this instance, earned Biggs the first-ever Warren County Parks and Recreation Department Lifesaving Award, presented to him at the March 3 Warren Fiscal Court meeting.
Coincidentally, at that meeting the magistrates voted to spend $2,270.60 to buy an AED and supplies for use at Ed Spear Park in Smiths Grove.
"We're really blessed to have that support from fiscal court," said county Parks Director Chris Kummer. "In this circumstance, with the training and equipment, Alex and the Buchanon Park gym team were able to save a life."
No one is more grateful for that than Tina Taylor, Larry Taylor's wife of 30 years.
"I'm so happy," Tina Taylor said. "They couldn't honor Alex enough. He took the action that was needed. I'm so thankful that God was not ready for him (Taylor)."
Tina Taylor was in Greensburg, working her job as a financial advisor, on that Friday and made it to the Medical Center to find her husband recovering nicely from his near-death experience.
"When I finally got to him," Tina Taylor recalled, "he said, 'I feel just as good as I did this morning. I'm ready to go play some more pickleball'."
The grandfather of five who had triple heart bypass surgery in 2009 will have to put his pickleball playing on hold while recovering from surgery to implant a defibrillator in his chest.
"I have my own personal AED machine now," Larry Taylor said. "My arteries are flowing good, and my heart muscle is good. When the doctor releases me, I'll play pickleball again, maybe in about three weeks.
"If you stop moving, you die."