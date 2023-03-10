Parks worker's quick use of AED device saves life
Buchanon Park Assistant Manager Alex Biggs (right) has been awarded the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department’s first-ever Lifesaving Award for his quick use of a defibrillator device to revive Larry Taylor (left), who went into cardiac arrest Feb. 17 after playing pickleball at Buchanon Park.

 DON SERGENT/dsergent@bgdailynews.com

Larry Taylor's choice to drive across town from his Plum Springs Road home to play pickleball at Buchanon Park on a February Friday morning was a decision of convenience.

