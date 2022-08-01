If you’re keeping score, Warren County parks facilities won in a rout this past fiscal year over any previous year.
After a lull during the COVID-19 pandemic, and after some additions to county parks have made them more attractive, participation in sports and other activities at those parks has skyrocketed.
Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer reported at the July 26 Warren Fiscal Court meeting that participation at county parks jumped from 356,863 people in the 2020-21 fiscal year to 537,283 for 2021-22, a 50% increase.
“When COVID came, we were flat (in participation),” Kummer said. “Once COVID numbers went downhill, we started seeing more people at the parks. People had been pent up, and everybody wanted to get out and play.”
Further helping the numbers was the opening last year of the $8.2 million, 88,000-square-foot indoor tennis/multisport facility at Buchanon Park.
That facility has boosted local sports activity and also allowed the county to become more of a destination for competitions ranging from tennis to volleyball to cheerleading.
“Softball used to be our big activity,” Kummer said. “We have a lot more variety now.”
That’s reflected in Kummer’s participation report.
The report said Warren County was host during the past year to traditional events like basketball and softball tournaments but also to archery, wrestling and pickleball competitions.
All told, the tournaments brought in a total of 99,727 participants and spectators for the year, and other special events brought in another 39,487.
Those numbers include such activities as soapbox derby races, disc golf tournaments and cross country competitions, attesting to the variety that Kummer mentioned.
“It’s challenging,” Kummer said. “As the community grows, we need to be open and flexible and offer diverse services. We’re trying hard to meet the demand.”
That demand should continue to grow, said Darius Clement, sports sales director for the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“There’s definitely potential for more growth,” Clement said. “We had 13 softball tournaments last year. I feel like we can do more. We have the perfect facilities at Buchanon Park and Ephram White Park.”
Clement believes the multisport building at Buchanon Park also has untapped potential for bringing in more cheerleading, wrestling and volleyball events.
“We had seven volleyball tournaments last year, and I think we can do more,” Clement said. “Some of those tournaments brought in more than 80 teams.”
But it isn’t only teams traveling to Warren County for tournaments that is driving the rise in parks usage, Kummer said.
He pointed out that league programs for baseball, softball, hockey, volleyball and football had a total of 277,493 participants (counting coaches and spectators) last year.
“The leagues we work with are all doing well,” Kummer said. “There are many options for kids and their families.”
And Kummer aims to continue adding to those options. With total participation in county parks having multiplied nearly fivefold since 2014, the parks director believes it’s time to find new ways to expand services.
“As we move into the future, we need to do a strategic plan that looks at growth areas,” Kummer said. “We’re now to the point that we need to look at what part of the county will have the next park.”