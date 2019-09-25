Partly sunny skies are back in the forecast again Wednesday, along with warmer temperatures and increasing humidity. Afternoon highs should find their resting place in the upper 80s. A cold front will approach and pass tonight into Thursday, which will bring scattered shower and storm chances to southcentral Kentucky. Temperatures will crank back up to well above-average readings for this time of year Friday into the weekend. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Wednesday: High 88˚/Low 57˚ Scattered PM Showers
- Thursday: High 84˚/Low 65˚ Scattered AM Showers
- Friday: High 91˚/Low 63˚ Mostly Sunny
- Saturday: High 92˚/Low 65˚ Partly Sunny
- Sunday: High 93˚/Low 67˚ Mostly Sunny
