Partly to mostly sunny skies will be present across southcentral Kentucky Wednesday. A stray pop-up shower can’t be ruled out this afternoon, given the environment. A similar forecast sticks around through Friday, lasting into the weekend. The good news is that humidity readings should slightly lower through this same time frame. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Wednesday: High 87˚/Low 66˚ Partly Sunny
- Thursday: High 88˚/Low 65˚ Mostly Sunny
- Friday: High 89˚/Low 65˚ Mostly Sunny
- Saturday: High 90˚/Low 67˚ Mostly Sunny
- Sunday: High 91˚/Low 68˚ Isolated PM Storms
