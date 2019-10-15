Partly to mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Tuesday. With southerly winds joining the party, afternoon highs should scamper to the mid-70s. A passing cold front will bring shower and storms to the area tonight, with gradual clearing taking place Wednesday. It’ll be much colder, with cutting northwest winds howling between 15-30 mph. This will suppress Wednesday's high to the upper 50s. For more detailed forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Tuesday: High 76˚/Low 51˚ PM Storms Likely
- Wednesday: High 58˚/Low 45˚ Scattered AM Showers
- Thursday: High 61˚/Low 37˚ Mostly Sunny
- Friday: High 70˚/Low 39˚ Mostly Sunny
- Saturday: High 73˚/Low 45˚ Mostly Sunny
