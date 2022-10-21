Introducing its unique, subscription-based recycling service to Bowling Green and Warren County hasn’t been easy, but Utah-based Recyclops is making headway, thanks to some local partners.
Dennis Wise, Recyclops vice president of sales and business development, said Wednesday that partnerships with Western Kentucky University, Russellville’s Logan Aluminum and others have helped the recycler build its base of subscribers.
“We’re very close to 1,000 sign-ups,” Wise said during an open-for-business ribbon cutting held at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce. “That’s about 20% of the way toward my goal of 5,000 subscribers, which is about 25% of the households in Bowling Green and Warren County.”
Launched last month, the Recyclops service faced a difficult route to getting established in a community that was out of the habit of recycling plastic, paper, cardboard and metals after Southern Recycling ended its curbside service in 2020.
Recyclops also faced the obstacle of selling local residents on a service that costs considerably more than what they were paying for the Southern Recycling pickups.
Bowling Green residents pay $8.50 per month for the every-other-week pickups while county residents are charged $10.50. Both pay an extra $5 if they want to add glass recycling.
That’s a big hike from the $2.65 per month that all county residents were paying for the Southern Recycling service, but Wise pointed out that in other markets his company normally charges $12 per month for a service that is optional.
“You’re getting a discounted rate,” Wise said. “The county has done a good job negotiating a good rate.”
Recyclops – a benefit corporation that strives to be profitable while also working to have a positive impact on society and the environment – is OK with the lower rate because of the potential for higher participation locally, Wise said.
“We normally look at lower single-digit penetration in our markets,” Wise said. “But, with this being a university town that hasn’t had recycling in a while, we thought this could be a marketplace with a much higher penetration.”
His goal of signing up 25% of the county’s households is much higher than the typical 10-18% Recyclops sees in the nearly 200 locations it serves across 31 states.
Those partnerships with businesses, schools and nonprofit organizations are key to reaching the ambitious goal, Wise said.
“Generally, we don’t spend a lot of money on traditional advertising,” he said. “We’d rather do partnerships where we can set up at events and do in-person signups.
“We can show people how to use our bags and help them understand what they can and can’t recycle.”
Recyclops has already held a number of in-person signup events, including at Bourbon and Brewfest and the Bowling Green International Festival, but its partnerships with WKU’s Office of Sustainability and with Logan Aluminum have perhaps given the company its most momentum locally.
WKU continued its on-campus recycling program after Southern Recycling ended its service, so it was a natural partner for Recyclops, which launched its business model locally at the Hilltoppers’ first home football game.
Working with WKU Sustainability and Logan Aluminum, Recyclops set up a drop-off location for aluminum cans and also distributed information about its recycling program.
The can drop-off has continued at each WKU home game, leading to the collection of nearly 15,000 cans at a single game.
“This is a college campus, so we produce a lot of cans,” said Leslie North, WKU’s director of sustainability. “From a sustainability perspective, it’s neat to see the material sent 40 miles down the road to Logan Aluminum and then turned into rolls of aluminum to make more cans.”
The WKU/Logan Aluminum partnership is among several that Wise has established. He is working with the National Corvette Museum, Fruit of the Loom and Graves Gilbert Clinic to promote the recycling program.
While trying to grow the Recyclops subscriber base locally, Wise is also working on recruiting the “Uber-like” drivers who pick up the bags of recyclables and take them to a local aggregation spot for eventual delivery to the WestRock materials recovery facility in Louisville.
“We have about 25 drivers now,” Wise said. “We always need more because the routes are changing all the time as we grow.”
Wise said reaching his ultimate goal of 5,000 local subscribers will take some time.
“I personally think we’ll be in the 1,500 range in the first quarter of next year,” he said. “Reaching 5,000 is probably a year away.”
More information about subscribing to the Recyclops service or signing on as a driver can be found at the recyclops.com website.