U.S. Sen. Rand Paul said Monday he had surgery to remove part of his lung over the weekend and will be absent from the Senate until September.
Paul, a Bowling Green Republican, said in a tweet that the procedure focused on an area of his lung that was “damaged by the 2017 assault,” a reference to the November 2017 incident involving his then-neighbor, Rene Boucher, who tackled Paul amid an apparent dispute over lawn debris in Bowling Green’s Rivergreen neighborhood, according to court records.
Paul’s surgery was performed at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, according to his tweet. Earlier this year, the senator went to a Canadian hospital for hernia surgery related to the 2017 attack, which also left him with broken ribs and other lung issues.
Boucher pleaded guilty to a federal count of assaulting a member of Congress and was sentenced last year to a 30-day prison term. In a civil trial in January in Bowling Green, a jury awarded Paul $375,000 in punitive damages, $200,000 in compensatory damages and $7,834.82 for medical expenses stemming from the incident.
On Wednesday, a panel of three federal appeals judges heard arguments on whether to uphold Boucher’s 30-day sentence. Federal prosecutors had sought a 21-month sentence for Boucher and appealed the 30-day sentence imposed in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green. Special prosecutor Bob Wood and Boucher’s attorney, Matt Baker, argued their positions last week in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit in Cincinnati. The appeals court will issue a ruling at a later date.
Paul’s tweet Monday came less than 24 hours after U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he is recovering at home in Louisville after suffering a shoulder fracture in a fall Sunday.
McConnell tripped on his outdoor patio and was treated and released after getting medical attention, said David Popp, a spokesman for the Senate majority leader. Popp’s emailed statement said McConnell, 77, is working from home and “will continue to work from home” for now, according to The Associated Press.
