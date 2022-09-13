Digital news has grown more popular than ever – between 2014 and 2020, the number of average monthly unique visitors to the top 50 U.S. newspapers increased by 68%, according to the Pew Research Center.
However, advertising revenue, the primary way newspapers make money to pay journalists and continue to produce high-quality news, plummeted 82% between 2000 and 2020.
Why the discrepancy? Big-tech giants Google and Facebook have formed a digital advertising duopoly, acting as middlemen between newspaper audiences and newspaper websites. They use algorithms to aggregate news content on their sites and profit off of it through digital advertising.
However, they do not compensate the journalists or newspapers who produced that content. Often, visitors to Google or Facebook don’t click past the digital platforms to the actual news websites, which prevents newspapers from profiting from their own advertising.
Studies have shown that Google and Facebook’s digital advertising duopoly captures 40% to 70% of every advertising dollar.
The bipartisan Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, if passed, will attempt to fix this. It would offer digital news companies a four-year “safe harbor” to collectively negotiate with platforms like Google and Facebook in order to level the playing field and secure fair compensation for use of their work.
Sen. Rand Paul, R. Bowling Green, was an original co-sponsor of the bill upon its introduction in March 2021. However, he changed his mind by Sept. 7, 2022, when he opted out and introduced an earlier version of the bill, the Local News and Broadcast Media Preservation Act, as a replacement.
Paul told the Daily News that his change of heart came down to a change in the bill that “mandates government arbitration and government involvement in the solution.”
“While I’m for newspapers and broadcasters being allowed to bargain collectively, I’m not for the government enforcing a final arbitrated solution,” Paul said. “It may sound like a technicality, but it’s a pretty important part of this and so I’m going to keep working with the authors to see if they will come around to my way of thinking if they want my support.”
Some kind of arbitration measure is necessary to “put some teeth” in the bill and “make sure that it happens,” said Tonda Rush, director of public policy and general counsel of the National Newspaper Association.
“I’m not quite sure why adding arbitration to the bill would trouble a senator,” Rush said. “Obviously, if you’re going to try to negotiate with an unwilling party, which the platforms are, there’s got to be some endpoints so that you just don’t discuss forever and ever and just spin up the clock and nothing happens.”
The JCPA would not include large national papers like the New York Times or The Washington Post, but would instead focus on smaller papers that have been hardest hit by recent downsizings and closures, especially during the pandemic.
Jennifer Bertetto, chief executive of Trib Total Media, testified about the harm of the status quo in a February subcommittee hearing. She said that Google and Facebook’s record profits have come at the price of shuttered newsrooms and the proliferation of low-quality news.
“Journalism cannot just be ‘content’ that Big Tech can commoditize,” Bertetto testified. “Our Founders understood that quality journalism is key to sustaining civic society, and it’s why a free press is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. But the ‘free’ press does not mean our work is for free.”
– Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdaily news.com.