As the Trump campaign looks at lawsuits contesting the presidential election, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, said Monday that any allegations of voter fraud should be investigated - but he doesn’t believe the election result is likely to change.
“You know there’s so many different states, that makes it harder, you know, you’d have to flip like four states, but I think that if you want a legitimate election that you probably should investigate any allegations of fraud, and if there’s not, then they can conclusively say in a week or two we didn’t find fraud,” Paul told the Daily News at Western Kentucky University on Monday.
Beyond vote recounts in key swing states, Paul said he supports randomly sampling batches of absentee ballots to ensure they were postmarked by Election Day on Nov. 3.
However, asked by the Daily News if he thinks the presidential outcome is likely to change as a result, Paul said he did not think that outcome was likely.
“If I were the Biden team or the Democrats, I would do that because I would want to have a valid election,” Paul said. “In all likelihood, yes, there isn’t going to be a change in the election, but if he wants the rest of the side that didn’t vote for him to accept the election, it’d be nice if they did some sampling to prove that there’s not any fraud or not significant fraud,” Paul said.
Paul spoke to reporters shortly after visiting with students for a meeting of the WKU BB&T Center for the Study of Capitalism Book Club, during which he discussed his book “The Case Against Socialism,” which he wrote with his wife, Kelly.
For much of the presentation, Paul and his wife did not wear masks. When an administrator asked the two to wear them as part of the university’s policy, Paul instead led students outside to continue the discussion and take their questions.
Paul, who contracted COVID-19 in April and has drawn media attention for his decision not to wear a mask on Capitol Hill, has repeatedly claimed he’s immune to reinfection.
A study released last week by the UK Coronavirus Immunology Consortium found that cellular (T cell) immunity against SARS-CoV-2 is likely to be present within most adults six months after primary infection. The pre-print study - which had not yet been peer-reviewed when it was released last week - noted that “a key question is whether previous infection with SARS-CoV-2 results in immunity to reinfection, and if so for how long.”
Asked by a reporter why he chose to walk out of the classroom after being asked to wear a mask, Paul said that he thinks “centralized decision-making or assessment of risk and generalizing to everybody is wrong.” He noted how different age groups are less susceptible to COVID-19 than others, including young people who often suffer mild or even no symptoms.
“I think each individual should choose to assess their risk, and I’ve already had it, so I’m immune to it,” Paul said.
Weighing in on the possibility of another federal coronavirus relief package, Paul didn’t seem optimistic about its chances.
“We don’t have any money,” Paul said. “It’s not whether I want to give people money. Sure, I want to give you a great Christmas present this year, but we don’t have it. It’s irresponsible to give people money you don’t have.”
Asked by one student about his thoughts on support for “socialist” policies within the Democratic party, Paul described policy proposals like tuition-free college as vote grabs.
“It’s easier to offer free stuff and you don’t have to think as much. I’m trying to offer you opportunity. The other side will say ‘I’ll give you a free cell phone, free college. If you need a car, I get you a car.' They’ll give you free stuff,” Paul said. “I don’t think it’s as complicated as anybody is really thinking ‘Oh, I’m a socialist.’ They’re thinking ‘How do I buy your vote by giving you something for free?’ ”
Despite a divisive presidential election and the likelihood of a divided Congress, Paul nodded at working across the aisle on issues like criminal justice reform, data privacy and foreign policy.
"I'm not afraid to work with people I don't agree with on taxes or regulations, but you find areas of agreement and if Biden's the president, we'll work with people," who are anti-war, pro-privacy and pro-criminal justice reform, Paul said.
