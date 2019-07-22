GLASGOW — During a ribbon-cutting event Monday, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, took time to address the recent controversy stemming from his objection to a Congressional effort to extend the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.
Outside the newly built Amneal Pharmaceuticals in Glasgow, Paul said his objection stems from the House-passed bill's roughly 70-year timeframe and uncertain cost.
“If it's important to help continue to pay for the illnesses of first responders, why don't we take it from an area of the budget where we're wasting money like in Afghanistan?” he said.
While he said it was “right of the country” to set up the fund and use it to help 9/11 first responders, he wants to make corresponding cuts elsewhere to fund it without borrowing money.
“If we just keep adding on, basically we're borrowing money from China to pay even for something that's good and worthy. I think it's just not right to borrow money from China to pay for something,” he said.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., requested the Senate to approve the bill, which calls for extending the funding until 2092, by unanimous consent last Wednesday.
“So this would be the first time in my memory that we would authorize spending for 80 years, 70, 80 years without a dollar limit so my colleague, Senator (Mike) Lee (R-Utah), is asking for a dollar limit and I'm asking that we take the money from a place elsewhere in the budget to pay for it,” Paul said Monday.
Paul's opposition to the bill attracted a great deal of criticism, including from TV personality Jon Stewart, who has long advocated for 9/11 first responders and who previously castigated Congress for not acting to extend the fund sooner.
On Monday, Paul responded to Stewart's attacks.
“I think Jon Stewart does a disservice to the country by, you know, marketing in hyperbole and ad hominem attacks,” he said.
This week, Paul said, he and Lee will be offering an amendment to the bill “that cuts .003 percent of the other mandatory spending in order to pay for this.”
The $7.4 billion September 11th Victim Compensation Fund is depleting quickly and administrators recently cut benefit payments by up to 70%, according to the Associated Press.
Moments before the ribbon-cutting, Rob Stewart, president and CEO of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, announced the new distribution center was the generic drug company's 3rd in Glasgow and has thus far created 33 new jobs in the community.
County judge-executive Micheal Hale said that he was thrilled the company decided to expand its business investments in Glasgow, adding that most of its employees live in the county.
“We're going to continue to support Amneal in any way we can so I think there's going to be more things to come,” he said.
