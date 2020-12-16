Sen. Rand Paul said Wednesday he continues to be against a proposed new coronavirus relief bill that would add to the country's bulging deficit.
Congress is debating a roughly $900 billion COVID-19 relief package that would extend aid to individuals and businesses. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said leadership negotiators are closing in on an agreement that would extend direct payments of $500 to $600 to most Americans, according to The Associated Press.
“We’re making significant progress and I’m optimistic that we’re gonna be able to complete an understanding sometime soon," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, according to the Associated Press.
But Paul, a Bowling Green Republican, said about such spending bills: "I think there is too much compromise."
Paul spoke to reporters Wednesday morning from Washington via conference call.
Paul said Congress normally votes on separate appropriation bills, but for the last four years the federal budget has been lumped into one omnibus bill. As a result, Congress "doesn't assess what works."
Later, in discussing what he sees as frivolous spending by the government, Paul said the "jokers up here keep spending money on things we don't need."
He said he would prefer that any new spending, such as a new coronavirus relief bill, be accompanied by cuts.
"I am much more open to things that are offset," he said. "What we ought to do is open the economy. I'm opposed to borrowing more," he said, adding that he thinks the growing deficit will mean "there will be a day of reckoning."
The federal budget deficit is projected to reach a record $3.3 trillion this year.
Some lawmakers are pushing for the coronavirus relief bill to add to unemployment benefits, as was done with the CARES Act.
Paul said he favors extending the length of time people can receive unemployment benefits, but he said adding to unemployment proved to be a "disincentive" for many to return to work.
On the presidential election certified Monday by the Electoral College to have been won by Joe Biden, Paul said President Donald Trump's claims of massive voter fraud need to be vetted.
"I think there are a lot of issues that should have been examined by courts," he said, while also acknowledging that while there "are still some open questions, I don't think the courts will overturn" the results.
He said he believes changes to voting procedures enacted by many states amid the pandemic were troubling and should be addressed.
"Our best hope is too have a focus at the state legislative level," he said.
Paul's call with reporters was to tout his introduction of the Hemp Economic Mobilization Plan Act of 2020.
The HEMP Act would change the legal definition of hemp to raise the THC limit from 0.3% to 1%. Currently, any hemp crops testing above 0.3% have to be destroyed, according to a Paul news release.
The legislation would require testing of the final hemp-derived product instead of the hemp plant itself.
The government would not "test the crop, but test the final product," Paul said, resulting in farmers not having to destroy valuable crops.
“For years, I’ve led the fight in Washington to restore one of Kentucky’s most historically vital crops by legalizing industrial hemp. We achieved a hard-won victory, but there is still work to do to prevent the federal government from weighing down our farmers with unnecessary bureaucratic micromanaging. My legislation will help this growing industry reach its full economic potential, and I am proud the bill has strong support all the way from local Kentucky farmers and activists to national groups, including the American Farm Bureau Federation,” Paul said in the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.