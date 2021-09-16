U.S. Sen. Rand Paul may have been on to something Thursday when he said the Sloan Convention Center was the safest place he could be.
Addressing a room full of nearly 200 sheriffs and deputies attending the Kentucky Sheriffs’ Association Conference, Paul was safe to stake out law enforcement-friendly positions that took aim at his presumed opponent in the 2022 Senate race, former state lawmaker Charles Booker.
Booker rose to prominence in 2020 as he campaigned for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate eventually won by Amy McGrath, who lost to Republican Mitch McConnell in a landslide.
Now Booker is back, aiming to capitalize on the momentum he built during that 2020 run to mount a challenge to Paul, a Bowling Green Republican seeking his third term in the Senate.
A Louisville native who was a vocal critic of law enforcement in the wake of the 2020 Breonna Taylor shooting in that city, Booker has consistently taken progressive positions that contrast with those of Paul, who Booker called “a joke” in a July interview with the Hill.TV political website.
Paul seized on the opportunity to fire back at Booker during Thursday’s address to the law enforcement professionals.
“You have people advocating for defunding the police,” Paul said. “That’s a remarkably bad idea.”
Booker has spoken in favor of fully funding public safety but also allocating less funds for policing and dedicating more resources to communities.
Recalling his experiences being confronted by protesters after then-President Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention speech and witnessing the 2017 shooting of U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, Paul was greeted with applause by the sheriffs and deputies as he praised the work done by law enforcement in both instances.
“We need law enforcement,” he said. “The idea that deputies can be replaced by social workers is a terrible idea. We’re in a battle. People on the other side are asking for a whole new transformation of our society.”
Paul, who has sparred publicly with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci over mask mandates and vaccination strategies during the coronavirus pandemic, again stuck to his libertarian leanings when asked about vaccines.
“In a free society, each individual should make that decision (about being vaccinated),” he said. “The rules shouldn’t be one-size-fits-all.”
The senator, who had the COVID-19 disease last year, did say he recommends vaccines for the elderly and those with high risk factors such as obesity. But he saved his strongest endorsement not for vaccinations but for treatments of those infected with the virus.
“Yes, the vaccines help; but there are treatments out there for those infected,” he said. “The main treatment I’ve been promoting is monoclonal antibodies.”
An IV infusion famously used by President Trump, monoclonal antibody treatment is designed to block the virus’ attachment and entry into the cell.
Its rising popularity and use during the recent surge in COVID-19 cases has led to shortages of the treatment, leading the Biden administration to take over distribution of the therapy and order 1.4 million additional doses.
The U.S. government will determine what quantity of the drugs to ship to each state and territory based on COVID-19 case numbers and use of the treatments locally.
Paul also recommended inhaled steroids Thursday as a treatment for COVID-19.
Finally, Paul weighed in on reports that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley made back-channel calls to Chinese military leaders to reassure them the U.S. wasn’t going to launch a surprise attack during the final months of the Trump administration.
“If Milley did go outside the chain of command to talk to China,” Paul said, “he should be removed from office immediately.”